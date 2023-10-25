Emergency Road Aid Funds awarded to the City of Cave City

(WYMT)
By Will Whaley
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet today announced the City of Cave City will receive $78,800 in Road Aid emergency funds for slide repairs to South 2nd Street.

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Cave City to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

Repairs on South 2nd Street are being done 0.05 miles southwest of KY 70, extending northwest to ending mile-point 0.14.

The City of Cave City is responsible for administering the work.

