Invasive insect is now in Kentucky

Invasive insect is now in Kentucky
By Alexa Minton
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The spotted lanternfly has made headlines since its arrival in the United States back in 2014.

Now, after traveling down from Pennsylvania, the invasive pest has officially made it into the Bluegrass.

UK Extension Entomologist Jonathon Larson is a part of the team that works to track and identify these bugs and help with informing the public on pest management.

In October, the Office of the State Entomologist in Kentucky was called to confirm one of these sightings.

“In this case, we have an infestation where there is multiple life stages present. In our Kentucky situation, there were multiple adults on trees, and they were laying eggs. So that officially establishes us as infested,” said Larson.

The fly originally infiltrated into the US through Pennsylvania but now has made its way to 15 states, including Kentucky, across the eastern portion of the United States.

The spotting in Kentucky was in Gallatin County near Sparta.

“It could have an impact on things like the vineyard industry. It will definitely, as the population builds, impact people’s enjoyment of parks and their backyards. They love a willow tree, a maple tree, all kinds of these ornamental plants that we grow,” said Larson. “And when they infest these properties, you will get hundreds into even thousands of them. And it’s just really kind of annoying for these people. "

While lantern flies are annoying, officials are encouraging folks to stop and take a picture before they squish.

“We want people to report this. We have an email explicitly set up for this, reportapest@uky.edu. It’s for all invasive species you are concerned about. We need that to be able to verify these things, keep track of it, and report things to the federal government,” Larson said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Glasgow police responding to wreck on S L Rogers Wells Boulevard, injuries reported
Accident
Two flown to hospital following crash on I-65
Bobcats spotted in Bowling Green near Greenwood High School
Family of bobcats seen near Greenwood High School
Copperheads
Where do snakes go when it gets cold in Kentucky?

Latest News

With Thousands of years of history, there's bound to be stories of strange occurrences in or...
Hometown Hauntings: Mammoth Cave’s natural and supernatural wonders
Pumpkins decorated by students and their families at Chandler's School in Russellville.
Chandler’s School hosts preschool pumpkin decorating with their families
KYTC releases traffic impact report for Oct. 27 through Nov. 3
Gov. Beshear presents over $5 million to reconstruct 26 Mayfield homes damaged by tornadoes
Hardin County Schools is one of the top 100 non-profit organizations across the country to...
Hardin County Schools awarded with $10,000 Kentucky Fried Wishes grant