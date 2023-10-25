Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Mobile Science Activity Center visits Oakland Elementary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the 2022 State Agriculture Overview, nearly 13 million acres of Kentucky Land are used for farm operations, compromising approximately half of the state’s acreage.

This is why members of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture say it’s crucial for the younger generation to learn the importance of farming and agriculture to the state. Thus, the Mobile Science Activity Center was born.

Today, the Mobile Science Activity Center visited Oakland Elementary. The trailer is filled with information on farming, as well as places for students to do scientific experiments and learn just how big a role agriculture plays in their lives.

“It gives some appreciation for how things used to be and also what we have today that would not be here if it had not been for agriculture,” said Charlene Martin, West Mobile Science Center Coordinator for the department. “Even the importance of horses, because this country would not be what it was today without horses being used for many years.”

Alongside Martin was an agriculture enthusiast and 2023′s Miss Kentucky Mallory Hudson.

Hudson said agriculture education is close to her heart, as she recalled childhood memories on her grandparent’s farm.

“Some of my earliest memories are of jumping hay bales on my grandparent’s farm,” Hudson said. “Agriculture is not only the backbone of our economy, but it’s also the backbone of our state as well. So it’s such a privilege to travel the state and speak with Kentucky’s youth about agriculture’s importance.”

For more information on the Mobile Science Activity Center, visit the Department of Agriculture’s website.

