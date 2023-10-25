Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Mobile Science Activity Center visits Oakland Elementary

According to the 2022 State Agriculture Overview, nearly 13 million acres of Kentucky Land are used for farm operations.
By Sarah Phipps
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the 2022 State Agriculture Overview, nearly 13 million acres of Kentucky Land are used for farm operations, compromising approximately half of the state’s acreage.

This is why members of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture say it’s crucial for the younger generation to learn the importance of farming and agriculture to the state. Thus, the Mobile Science Activity Center was born.

Today, the Mobile Science Activity Center visited Oakland Elementary. The trailer is filled with information on farming, as well as places for students to do scientific experiments and learn just how big a role agriculture plays in their lives.

“It gives some appreciation for how things used to be and also what we have today that would not be here if it had not been for agriculture,” said Charlene Martin, West Mobile Science Center Coordinator for the department. “Even the importance of horses, because this country would not be what it was today without horses being used for many years.”

Alongside Martin was an agriculture enthusiast and 2023′s Miss Kentucky Mallory Hudson.

Hudson said agriculture education is close to her heart, as she recalled childhood memories on her grandparent’s farm.

“Some of my earliest memories are of jumping hay bales on my grandparent’s farm,” Hudson said. “Agriculture is not only the backbone of our economy, but it’s also the backbone of our state as well. So it’s such a privilege to travel the state and speak with Kentucky’s youth about agriculture’s importance.”

For more information on the Mobile Science Activity Center, visit the Department of Agriculture’s website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Glasgow police responding to wreck on S L Rogers Wells Boulevard, injuries reported
Accident
Two flown to hospital following crash on I-65
Bobcats spotted in Bowling Green near Greenwood High School
Family of bobcats seen near Greenwood High School
The spotted lanternfly has made headlines since its arrival in the United States back in 2014....
Invasive insect is now in Kentucky
Copperheads
Where do snakes go when it gets cold in Kentucky?

Latest News

With Thousands of years of history, there's bound to be stories of strange occurrences in or...
Hometown Hauntings: Mammoth Cave’s natural and supernatural wonders
Pumpkins decorated by students and their families at Chandler's School in Russellville.
Chandler’s School hosts preschool pumpkin decorating with their families
KYTC releases traffic impact report for Oct. 27 through Nov. 3
Gov. Beshear presents over $5 million to reconstruct 26 Mayfield homes damaged by tornadoes
Hardin County Schools is one of the top 100 non-profit organizations across the country to...
Hardin County Schools awarded with $10,000 Kentucky Fried Wishes grant