Local library partners with Logan County Schools to provide books for students

Logan County Schools is partnering with the Logan County Public Library to provide books for the school’s new curriculum.
By Presley Allen
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT
The new curriculum is being put in place to cater to the interests of students and to keep lessons in the classroom more engaging.

Chief Academic Officer of Logan County Josh Matthews says the new curriculum was inspired by Senate Bill 150.

“With the implementation of Senate Bill 150, it really started to require schools to look at their curriculum. So, we knew that we wanted to get good resources in the hands of our teachers,” Matthews said. “Last year, we started looking at our curriculum and we saw some learning gaps. We wanted to really start to close those gaps, so we started looking at our standards and looking at different curriculums and we decided on EL education as a district-wide curriculum for reading.”

Although today’s technology allows students to have online access to reading materials, Matthews believes that having a physical book is a more meaningful experience for students in the classroom.

“The technology is great, and we embrace it and we use it. But there’s nothing like having books in the hands of children and allowing them to read and interact,” he said. “One of the major resources that we wanted to give our teachers and our students were books, books in their hands, not reading online. That was important to us.”

The partnership allows librarians at each school to have their own account with the public library where they can request materials and have them delivered to the schools.

“Some examples of that would be [in] our third-grade classes. They have a whole unit on birds so some of the required reading would be things like National Geographic. What this [new curriculum] allows us to do is to bring in some of those things that could be optional, some recommended reading,” Matthews said.

Logan County Schools reached out to the library with the partnership, and the staff welcomed the idea with open arms.

The director of the Logan County Public Library King Simpson looks at the partnership as a way to serve the community.

“It’s really a community effort to see that succeed,” Simpson said. “We don’t want it to just be the schools trying to do everything on their own. They have a huge task of educating the next generation. Whether it’s the library or individuals who can come alongside and support that, it makes our entire county better and we certainly want to encourage that and do our part.”

Although new curriculums are being put in place for grades K-12, this specific reading curriculum is for grades K-8.

