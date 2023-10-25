This week’s JA People of Action is MaKayla Harman, Director of Supply and Manufacturing for Pan-Oston

This week’s JA People of Action is MaKayla Harman, Director of Supply and Manufacturing for Pan-Oston. MaKayla has been a JA volunteer for three years, and has jumped into even more volunteer opportunities this year as the volunteer need is great. When asked about her favorite part of Junior Achievement, MaKayla replied, “The excitement-filling light in a student’s eyes when they begin to connect what they’ve learned in the classroom to the life skills they’ll need for many years to come “. What keeps MaKayla engaged and inspired by JA is her strong belief in the nonprofit’s mission. MaKayla continued, “I believe that kids are one of the greatest investments we can make. JA allows me to empower students to reach their dreams and make their tomorrows better than they can imagine.” In addition to her community service with Junior Achievement, MaKayla is also Involved with Leadership Bowling Green and is a CASA Board member. Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky recognizes MaKayla’s dedication as a volunteer and is thankful for her commitment to the community.

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 13 counties and reaches over 10,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches over 4.4 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. Over 153,000 volunteers serve JA nationally. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky and how YOU can volunteer right here where you live and work, please visit www.jaforkids.com or contact Lori Gammons at lori@jaforkids.com.

