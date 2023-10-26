Back Up The Blue Benefit Concert to support BGPD Officer Matt Davis

Matt Davis, a police officer with the Bowling Green Police Department, was shot while...
Matt Davis, a police officer with the Bowling Green Police Department, was shot while responding to a call at Car-Mart along Russellville Road in Bowling Green on Thursday, July 6, 2023.(Bowling Green Police Department)
By Will Whaley
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A benefit concert will take place Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. at SKyPAC to benefit Bowling Green Police Department Matt Davis, who was shot in July in the line of duty.

RELATED STORIES
Police release more details about officer-involved shooting in Bowling Green
KSP release information on shooting that injured BGPD officer
BGPD: Officer Davis ‘improving each day’ following shooting injuries
BGPD Officer Davis out of ICU, long road to recovery
Fraternal Order of Police creates fundraiser to support Officer Matt Davis
Community gathers for BBQ Fundraiser for Officer Matt Davis and his family
WKU Athletics is donating $10 per ticket sold for Football’s home opener to support Bowling Green officer Matt Davis

Artists that will perform at the benefit include The Charlie Daniels Band Legacy featuring Eric Lee Beddingfield, Ben Gallaher, Charlie Berry, Carl Wockner, Michael Fabrizio and Caryn Dixon.

A silent auction will also be part of the benefit including items such as sports and music memorabilia and vacations.

To purchase tickets, visit here.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Glasgow police responding to wreck on S L Rogers Wells Boulevard, injuries reported
Accident
Two flown to hospital following crash on I-65
Bobcats spotted in Bowling Green near Greenwood High School
Family of bobcats seen near Greenwood High School
The spotted lanternfly has made headlines since its arrival in the United States back in 2014....
Invasive insect is now in Kentucky
Copperheads
Where do snakes go when it gets cold in Kentucky?

Latest News

With Thousands of years of history, there's bound to be stories of strange occurrences in or...
Hometown Hauntings: Mammoth Cave’s natural and supernatural wonders
Pumpkins decorated by students and their families at Chandler's School in Russellville.
Chandler’s School hosts preschool pumpkin decorating with their families
KYTC releases traffic impact report for Oct. 27 through Nov. 3
Gov. Beshear presents over $5 million to reconstruct 26 Mayfield homes damaged by tornadoes
Hardin County Schools is one of the top 100 non-profit organizations across the country to...
Hardin County Schools awarded with $10,000 Kentucky Fried Wishes grant