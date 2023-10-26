Back Up The Blue Benefit Concert to support BGPD Officer Matt Davis

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A benefit concert will take place Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. at SKyPAC to benefit Bowling Green Police Department Matt Davis, who was shot in July in the line of duty.

Artists that will perform at the benefit include The Charlie Daniels Band Legacy featuring Eric Lee Beddingfield, Ben Gallaher, Charlie Berry, Carl Wockner, Michael Fabrizio and Caryn Dixon.

A silent auction will also be part of the benefit including items such as sports and music memorabilia and vacations.

To purchase tickets, visit here.

