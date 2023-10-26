Bowling Green DTF to participate in DEA’s ‘Drug Take Back Day’ for the 12th straight year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Oct. 28, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day returns to Bowling Green.

Drug overdoses killed over 2,000 Kentuckians in 2022, with opioid-related deaths accounting for 90 percent of all overdose deaths last year.

The DEA started the Prescription Drug Take Back Day 13 years ago and since then, they’ve collected more than 8 tons of unused prescription medications. Each year, more prescription pills are disposed of safely.

“The Take Back Day is set up to allow people who have unused prescription medications to safely dispose of it. We don’t want people to flush those medications down the drain it gets into our water system and so it’s very important for people to safely dispose of their medications,” said Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower.

The initiative is set to motivate those with unused prescription pills at home to get rid of them safely. The longer those pills remain, the higher the chance to become what the DEA calls an accidental dealer.

“Say you go into the dentist’s office, and you have a tooth pulled and they give a multiple-day prescription for pain, and you only take a few days of that,” Hightower said. “There are people who come into folks’ homes, ask to use the restroom, they go into the medicine cabinet and find different medicines and take them.”

The takeback will take place at 4 locations in and around Bowling Green:

° Bowling Green Police Department on 911 Kentucky Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

° Kentucky State Police, Post 3 at 3119 Nashville Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

° 999 Lauren Avery Drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

° Smiths Grove City Hall, 146 South Main Street, Smiths Grove, KY. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All prescription drugs are welcome to be deposited and it is completely anonymous. The focus is on getting prescription pills out of reach of children and those they are not intended for. The DEA launched its ‘One Pill Can Kill’ Initiative to emphasize that point.

“Depending on age, weight, whatever it is,” Hightower said. “One pill prescribed to a certain person of a certain size versus someone much smaller who gets access to a pill of that nature could be damaging or deadly. This just gives the community a way to get rid of those medications in a safe way.”

