Bowling Green DTF to participate in DEA’s ‘Drug Take Back Day’ for the 12th straight year

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day returns for the 12th straight year in Bowling Green this Saturday, Oct. 28th.
By Mason Fletcher
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Oct. 28, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day returns to Bowling Green.

Drug overdoses killed over 2,000 Kentuckians in 2022, with opioid-related deaths accounting for 90 percent of all overdose deaths last year.

The DEA started the Prescription Drug Take Back Day 13 years ago and since then, they’ve collected more than 8 tons of unused prescription medications. Each year, more prescription pills are disposed of safely.

“The Take Back Day is set up to allow people who have unused prescription medications to safely dispose of it. We don’t want people to flush those medications down the drain it gets into our water system and so it’s very important for people to safely dispose of their medications,” said Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower.

The initiative is set to motivate those with unused prescription pills at home to get rid of them safely. The longer those pills remain, the higher the chance to become what the DEA calls an accidental dealer.

“Say you go into the dentist’s office, and you have a tooth pulled and they give a multiple-day prescription for pain, and you only take a few days of that,” Hightower said. “There are people who come into folks’ homes, ask to use the restroom, they go into the medicine cabinet and find different medicines and take them.”

The takeback will take place at 4 locations in and around Bowling Green:

° Bowling Green Police Department on 911 Kentucky Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

° Kentucky State Police, Post 3 at 3119 Nashville Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

° 999 Lauren Avery Drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

° Smiths Grove City Hall, 146 South Main Street, Smiths Grove, KY. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All prescription drugs are welcome to be deposited and it is completely anonymous. The focus is on getting prescription pills out of reach of children and those they are not intended for. The DEA launched its ‘One Pill Can Kill’ Initiative to emphasize that point.

“Depending on age, weight, whatever it is,” Hightower said. “One pill prescribed to a certain person of a certain size versus someone much smaller who gets access to a pill of that nature could be damaging or deadly. This just gives the community a way to get rid of those medications in a safe way.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Glasgow police responding to wreck on S L Rogers Wells Boulevard, injuries reported
Accident
Two flown to hospital following crash on I-65
Bobcats spotted in Bowling Green near Greenwood High School
Family of bobcats seen near Greenwood High School
The spotted lanternfly has made headlines since its arrival in the United States back in 2014....
Invasive insect is now in Kentucky
Copperheads
Where do snakes go when it gets cold in Kentucky?

Latest News

With Thousands of years of history, there's bound to be stories of strange occurrences in or...
Hometown Hauntings: Mammoth Cave’s natural and supernatural wonders
Pumpkins decorated by students and their families at Chandler's School in Russellville.
Chandler’s School hosts preschool pumpkin decorating with their families
KYTC releases traffic impact report for Oct. 27 through Nov. 3
Gov. Beshear presents over $5 million to reconstruct 26 Mayfield homes damaged by tornadoes
Hardin County Schools is one of the top 100 non-profit organizations across the country to...
Hardin County Schools awarded with $10,000 Kentucky Fried Wishes grant