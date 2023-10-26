Bowling Green Police Department to host open house Nov. 16

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department will be holding an open house at its headquarters next month.

BGPD has been holding the open house for the last two years with several different divisions represented.

“Our dispatch communication center will be there, our cadets, our SWAT team, our crisis negotiation team, our drone team, and basically all of our special units, including the Detective Division, and then the training division,” said BGPD Recruiting Sergeant, Brad Hogue.

To be eligible, applicants must be at least 21 years old, an American citizen, have no felony convictions, and have a good driving history.

“Nobody’s perfect, but we’re looking for people that have good character,” Hogue said.

Once an application has been processed and accepted, Hogue said there will be a 23-week training at the academy in Bowling Green.

“We host our own police academy,” Hogue said. “It’s going to consist of physical fitness. There’s gonna be a lot of running and weightlifting, they’re also going to have to learn how to drive an emergency vehicle. We carry a lot of weapons, such as guns, tasers, batons, so they’re gonna have to get acclimated and efficient and using those.”

He added that there was also a lot of classroom training as well.

“How to interact with the public and how to handle people that are having a mental health crisis, [they]covers a lot of different topics,” Hogue said. “Right down to even nutrition and living healthy lifestyles as a police officer.”

Hogue added that they are also currently looking for dispatchers.

The event will be on Nov.16 from 5 to 7 p.m. For more information, visit joinbgky.org.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.