Family of bobcats seen near Greenwood High School

Bobcats can be seen in all counties in the commonwealth as they have naturally moved back into their previous home area.
By Davis Wells
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Yesterday, we received photos of a family of bobcats near Greenwood High School.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says bobcats being here in Kentucky are relatively common.

Bobcats can be seen in all counties in the commonwealth as they have naturally moved back into their previous home area. They typically are more active during dusk and dawn hours, although seeing them during the day is not unheard of.

Those who live near wooded areas or even farmland can have bobcats as local neighbors. These types of areas provide cover for them as they hunt for smaller prey such as mice, rabbits, and squirrels.

The good news is they are scared of humans and will avoid you unless you were to corner or feed a bobcat intentionally. This is not suggested for anyone and should be left to trained professionals.

For additional information on bobcats, you can visit the Kentucky Wildlife Center’s website at https://www.kywildlife.org/bobcat

Bobcats spotted in Bowling Green near Greenwood High School
Bobcats spotted in Bowling Green near Greenwood High School(Brad Hogue | Brad Hogue)

