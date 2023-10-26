Glasgow police responding to wreck on S L Rogers Wells Boulevard, injuries reported

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning, the Glasgow Police Department received a call about an injury accident at the intersection of Cleveland Ave. and S. L Rogers Wells Blvd.

During the investigation, officers discovered that a White 1999 GMC Yukon, operated by Mitchell Lyons of Glasgow, had been traveling northbound on S. L Rogers Wells.

At the same time, a Blue 2009 Ford passenger car operated by Ronnie Hamilton of Glasgow, was traveling westbound on Cleveland Ave.

The vehicles collided in the intersection and went in a northwest direction. They then struck a 2014 black Cadillac, being driven by Wade Ford of Glasgow, which was stopped in the roadway.

All parties involved were transported to TJ Samson Hospital for medical treatment.

The Glasgow Police were assisted on the scene by the Glasgow Fire, Barren Metcalfe EMS, and Barren County Emergency Management personnel.

This collision is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.