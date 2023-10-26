Glasgow police responding to wreck on S L Rogers Wells Boulevard, injuries reported

Accident
Accident(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning, the Glasgow Police Department received a call about an injury accident at the intersection of Cleveland Ave. and S. L Rogers Wells Blvd.

During the investigation, officers discovered that a White 1999 GMC Yukon, operated by Mitchell Lyons of Glasgow, had been traveling northbound on S. L Rogers Wells.

At the same time, a Blue 2009 Ford passenger car operated by Ronnie Hamilton of Glasgow, was traveling westbound on Cleveland Ave.

The vehicles collided in the intersection and went in a northwest direction. They then struck a 2014 black Cadillac, being driven by Wade Ford of Glasgow, which was stopped in the roadway.

All parties involved were transported to TJ Samson Hospital for medical treatment.

The Glasgow Police were assisted on the scene by the Glasgow Fire, Barren Metcalfe EMS, and Barren County Emergency Management personnel.

This collision is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Two flown to hospital following crash on I-65
Bobcats spotted in Bowling Green near Greenwood High School
Family of bobcats seen near Greenwood High School
The spotted lanternfly has made headlines since its arrival in the United States back in 2014....
Invasive insect is now in Kentucky
Copperheads
Where do snakes go when it gets cold in Kentucky?

Latest News

With Thousands of years of history, there's bound to be stories of strange occurrences in or...
Hometown Hauntings: Mammoth Cave’s natural and supernatural wonders
Pumpkins decorated by students and their families at Chandler's School in Russellville.
Chandler’s School hosts preschool pumpkin decorating with their families
KYTC releases traffic impact report for Oct. 27 through Nov. 3
Gov. Beshear presents over $5 million to reconstruct 26 Mayfield homes damaged by tornadoes
Hardin County Schools is one of the top 100 non-profit organizations across the country to...
Hardin County Schools awarded with $10,000 Kentucky Fried Wishes grant