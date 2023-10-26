Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in remembrance of Lewiston, Maine, victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Monday, Oct. 30 in honor and remembrance of the victims of the mass shooting on Oct. 25 in Lewiston, Maine.

Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute.

Flag status information is available at governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

