The Hive helps parents navigate IEP’s through ‘Ask the Advocate’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky - In an effort to empower and educate parents of students with disabilities, The Hive in Bowling Green is hosting an educational event on disability advocates and their role in helping parents create IEPs or individual education plans.

IEPs are required by law to be created for every student with a disability in the public education system. The process of creating that plan can be an overwhelming and stressful one.

Included in those meetings are typically special education teachers, testing evaluators, a district representative, and the parent of the child. However, many parents are unaware that they can, and often should, include an advocate in that meeting as well.

“We, as a team, as an arc committee, meet and we discuss what this child needs, we discuss how they can be successful in the classroom, we discuss services that they might need at school like speech therapies, OT therapies, music therapy, just whatever this child needs to become a successful adult,” said special education advocate Brandi Lemay.

Without an advocate present, parents often are not made aware of the full extent of services that can be offered to their children and what their educational rights are.

“Parents walk in thinking that it’s kind of four against one, and I hate to put it as an ‘against’ because it should be working together,” Lemay said, “but what we forget is that my one voice as a parent is almost more important than the four other people at the table, but when it’s held at the school and they’re doing all the work, you don’t feel that way, you feel very underheard, you feel very scared a lot of the time.”

As an unbiased third party, special education advocates bring knowledge that is frequently unknown to parents and education professionals. Due to the broad spectrum of disabilities, specific needs are easily overlooked in favor of what is easiest for an educational system.

Advocates ensure that this does not happen and that each individual is receiving an adequate learning experience.

“We come in with an outside perspective. We don’t have sides on either or other, we can look at things where we’re not educating the kid, we’re not the parent, but this is what I see,” Lemay said.

Through The Hive’s first ‘Ask the Advocate’ event, Lemay hopes to dispel any preconceived notions that surround having an advocate at IEP meetings. As mothers of children with disabilities, Lemay and Hive founder, Laura Orsland, each understand the struggles of feeling unheard by school boards in these meetings and the difference that an advocate can make.

“Having an advocate with you is not a hostile move, it’s great for everybody,” Orsland said. “It works for the child, it works for the parent, and it works for the educators because that objective opinion is there. That professional opinion is going to help make the best individualized plan for that kid, and that wins all the way around.”

‘Ask the Advocate’ is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. at The Hive in Bowling Green. Those interested are asked to register through The Hive’s website and submit any known questions that Lemay can prepare answers for.

“It’s going to be a round table discussion, we’re gonna have pizza, you can bring your kids if you need to bring the kids, you can leave the kids at home if you need to leave your kids at home. It’s going to be relaxed and easy,” Orsland said. “Brandi is super easy to talk to and so down to earth and is going to make everybody feel at ease.”

Parents with questions about IEP as well as education professionals who want to learn more are welcome to attend. Orsland and Lemay hope that with enough demand, the event will become an ongoing series for interested participants.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.