Jennifer Garner makes another trip to the mountains

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Jennifer Garner was back in Perry County following the flood last July.

She spent time at the old AB Combs school building where Buckhorn and Robinson students and staff are temporarily being located.

During Garner’s visit, she spent time with the kids and staff at the school.

Thursday morning, she along with Save the Children staff and staff from the Today Show held an event at the school.

They announced they were going to gift students and the school library thousands of books to help them continue to rebuild.

Buckhorn principal Jen Day said it was a wonderful day for everyone.

“We’re all just super excited. The kids had an amazing time. They got to meet Jennifer Garner as the guest speaker here this morning with Save the Children. She played with them and sung with them, and they just had a great time. Then surprised them with their books and they got little gift bags and got to pick out the books they wanted. So, they just had a great morning,” she said.

Day said they also announced that they are going to gift both Buckhorn School and Robinson Elementary 5,000 new books for their library when their schools reopen.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Glasgow police responding to wreck on S L Rogers Wells Boulevard, injuries reported
Accident
Two flown to hospital following crash on I-65
Bobcats spotted in Bowling Green near Greenwood High School
Family of bobcats seen near Greenwood High School
The spotted lanternfly has made headlines since its arrival in the United States back in 2014....
Invasive insect is now in Kentucky
Copperheads
Where do snakes go when it gets cold in Kentucky?

Latest News

With Thousands of years of history, there's bound to be stories of strange occurrences in or...
Hometown Hauntings: Mammoth Cave’s natural and supernatural wonders
Pumpkins decorated by students and their families at Chandler's School in Russellville.
Chandler’s School hosts preschool pumpkin decorating with their families
KYTC releases traffic impact report for Oct. 27 through Nov. 3
Gov. Beshear presents over $5 million to reconstruct 26 Mayfield homes damaged by tornadoes
Hardin County Schools is one of the top 100 non-profit organizations across the country to...
Hardin County Schools awarded with $10,000 Kentucky Fried Wishes grant