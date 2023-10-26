Ky. Congressmen react to election of new House speaker

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “The people’s House is back in business,” proclaimed Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana, as he held the gavel for the first time Wednesday.

Those words were echoed by Rep. Hal Rogers, R-5th District. Rogers was asked Wednesday if he believes the newly elected Speaker was the right person for the job.

“I do, and he has smoothed things over so well,” said Rep. Rogers.

As Dean of the House, the longtime Kentucky Congressman Rogers swore in Speaker Mike Johnson, after three other candidates tried and failed to take the gavel.

Kentucky’s lone Democratic representative, Morgan McGarvey, called the weeks-long wait for a new speaker “frustrating and embarrassing”.

After three weeks and four votes of an internal civil war, my Republican colleagues have finally elected a Speaker. I'm at least relieved that we can now get back to work.



My statement: pic.twitter.com/lsSjtxASDQ — Rep. Morgan McGarvey (@RepMcGarvey) October 25, 2023

But now, the parties agree the focus is on getting back to work.

“I want us to finish the appropriations bills to fund the government before it shuts down in the middle of November,” Rep. Rogers said.

Rep. Rogers acknowledges there is a lot of it to be done and not that much time to do it, saying that keeping the government open has to be priority number one moving forward.

“We’ve still got to deal with the Senate after we pass our bills on the House side, and that will be a major confrontation,” said Rep. Rogers.

Rep. James Comer told reporters Wednesday he feels “pretty confident that we’ll avoid a shutdown,” also showing his support for his fellow lawmaker from Louisiana on social media.

I was proud to support my friend @RepMikeJohnson today to be the next House Speaker. He is the right man at the right time and this Republican conference stands behind him.



I look forward to working with him to advance conservative priorities and hold @POTUS accountable. https://t.co/WuFiF19hBZ — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) October 25, 2023

The House has until November 17 to find a way to keep the government open.

