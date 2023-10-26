Lady Raiders’ Deca Burr finishes atop the state in goals scored this season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren East Lady Raider Deca Burr has finished on top of the state in goals scored for the 2023 KHSAA Girls Soccer season.

Congrats to LR Soccer player Deca Burr for leading the state in goals scored with 62. Big Time Accomplishment. pic.twitter.com/oquYzsVCZQ — Brandon Combs (@cb_combs) October 20, 2023

This is the first time a girl from the 4th region has ever led the State in Goals Scored and she finished second in total points. The previous highest was Anna Haddock from Greenwood in 2019 who finished third.

Burr scored 62 goals in 22 total games this season averaging almost three a game. Not only that, she became the all time leading scorer in Lady Raider history in only her second season.

Burr started her high school career at Bowling Green before transferring to Warren East last season. Burr has led the lady raiders to a 37-7 record, winning the district for the first time in school history and making it to regions twice, also the only times in school history.

In three years, she has scored 137 total goals, sitting 13 goals behind Anna Haddock’s Region 4 Record of 150 career goals, and has moved into the top 25 All-Time in Kentucky Goals Scored Record Book.

Burr was on Sports Connection back in September when she told WBKO that her personal goal was to break her record of 58 goals she scored last year, and she did what she set out to do.

Congratulations to Deca on a huge accomplishment.

