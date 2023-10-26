Missing 5-year-old’s body found in dumpster, officials say

Authorities said an investigation is being carried out to determine the 5-year-old's cause of death. (WTMJ, MILWAUKEE POLICE DEPT, CNN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (Gray News) – Police in Wisconsin said they located the body of a 5-year-old child who had been missing since Wednesday afternoon in a dumpster.

The Milwaukee Police Department said Prince McRee’s body was found on W. Vliet Street shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities said an investigation is being carried out to determine Prince’s cause of death.

They also said a 27-year-old man and 15-year-old boy were taken into custody in connection with the case.

“The Milwaukee Police Department sends our deepest condolences to the family and everyone impacted by this tragedy,” the police department said in a release.

Anyone who may have any information related to this case is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Glasgow police responding to wreck on S L Rogers Wells Boulevard, injuries reported
The spotted lanternfly has made headlines since its arrival in the United States back in 2014....
Invasive insect is now in Kentucky
Accident
Two flown to hospital following crash on I-65
Copperheads
Where do snakes go when it gets cold in Kentucky?
The Glasgow Police Department.
WBKO Investigates: What’s behind Glasgow’s new license plate cameras?

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday.
Biden talks with Chinese foreign minister as he prepares for potential meeting with Xi
FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., Jan. 30, 2023....
Lawyers spar over possibility of workers’ compensation for teacher who was shot by 6-year-old
Officials hold a news conference on the Lewiston, Maine, mass killing.
LIVE: Maine mass shooting news conference
Police said murder suspect Christopher Haynes, who escaped from custody at George Washington...
DC murder suspect who escaped police custody recaptured after 7 weeks on the run
Darius Rucker performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in...
Country music star Darius Rucker honored with humanitarian award