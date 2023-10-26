Sen. McConnell speaks on mass shooting in Maine

In this image taken from video released by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, an...
In this image taken from video released by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, an unidentified shooter points a gun while entering Sparetime Recreation in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Maine State Police ordered residents in the state's second-largest city to shelter in place Wednesday night as the suspect remains at large.(Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By Will Whaley
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBKO) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered the following remarks Thursday on the Senate floor regarding Wednesday night’s shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

RELATED: 18 killed and 13 injured in Maine mass shooting; police hunt for shooting suspect

“I was devastated to hear the news last night of a deadly shooting in Lewiston, Maine,” he said. “I know the entire Senate stands behind our colleagues, Senator Collins and Senator King, as they help their state marshal its response.

“We pray especially for the victims of this senseless violence, for their families, and for the law enforcement personnel working tirelessly to save lives and bring the suspect to justice,” McConnell said.

Maine’s governor says at least 18 people were killed and 13 were injured in the shootings.

Gov. Janet Mills made the remarks at a press conference Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

