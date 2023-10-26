Sen. McConnell speaks on mass shooting in Maine

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBKO) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered the following remarks Thursday on the Senate floor regarding Wednesday night’s shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

“I was devastated to hear the news last night of a deadly shooting in Lewiston, Maine,” he said. “I know the entire Senate stands behind our colleagues, Senator Collins and Senator King, as they help their state marshal its response.

“We pray especially for the victims of this senseless violence, for their families, and for the law enforcement personnel working tirelessly to save lives and bring the suspect to justice,” McConnell said.

Maine’s governor says at least 18 people were killed and 13 were injured in the shootings.

Gov. Janet Mills made the remarks at a press conference Thursday.

