WBKO Investigates: What’s behind Glasgow’s new license plate cameras?

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – Six automated license plate reading cameras are positioned on well-traveled roads around Glasgow, allowing police to record information about vehicles on city streets.

The Glasgow Police Department earmarked enough funding to purchase the cameras, which are about $3,000 each, according to information from GPD.

“We want to stress to the public again that this is just a tool for the police officers to utilize and help solve their crime,” said Glasgow Police Information Officer Major Terry Flatt. “You know, we’re not, again, not monitoring any time type of personal data. It’s for criminal aspects only.”

Detective Sgt. Aaron Cowan oversees the city’s Flock monitoring system. He first approached Chief Guy Howie about installing the cameras, citing a need for various investigations.

Police would not reveal to WBKO Investigates the location of the six cameras, but they confirmed they were placed around the city on Sept. 11. Since then, more than 600,000 license plates have been recorded and logged into their cloud.

The cameras work around the clock and are told which license plates to look for. Vehicles linked to people wanted for crimes, among other investigations, are entered into the Flock system. Alerts with the location and direction of travel are sent to police officers and dispatched in real-time when the cameras pick up a license plate of interest.

“The most recent one we’ve got an alert on we tracked the vehicle to a local motel. You know, it had a stolen license plate, which turned out to be a little bit more,” Flatt said. “We charged a person with trafficking in meth. They were also found to be in possession of a handgun.”

The Flock system is not used to detect violations of traffic laws like speeding or running stoplights. Kentucky law prohibits that kind of use of automated cameras.

Once the data is stored it remains in a cloud-based server for 30 days. The data is then permanently deleted.

“It’s not sold to a third party or anything like that,” Flatt said.

Trained officers are the only people allowed to access and use the Flock system, according to an internal document obtained by WBKO Investigates. The standard operating procedures approved by the Glasgow City Council on June 26 require a quarterly audit to be completed on searches within the Flock system.

Glasgow Police said they have recovered one stolen vehicle, and three stolen license plates, served two arrest warrants, filed six drug-related charges, and seized one firearm. They also found a missing juvenile who had left school with an adult male.

“The Flock Safety cameras are just one more tool to assist Glasgow Police Officers to help solve and prevent crime,” according to a news release from the department.

Flock cameras are used in more than 1,500 cities across the U.S., allowing law enforcement to benefit from the shared cloud service.

The city of Glasgow hopes to purchase and install more Flock cameras in the coming months.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.