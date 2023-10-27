8th graders learn more about potential careers at 2023 SCK Launch

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Over the last two days, eighth graders from Warren County and city schools participated in the 2023 SCK Launch at the Knicely Conference Center.

The event is a partnership between the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, BGISD, WCPS, and local businesses. SCK Launch is an acronym for South Central Kentucky Learning About Unique and New Careers Here.

It is designed to help get the students to start thinking about their futures, what they want to do, and how to achieve the goals they need to do it.

“Some kids are just enjoying it like a field trip. Then you see other kids that see a career field or see an occupation, and you just see that light go on, so there are kids’ lives that are really changing every day at this thing every year,” said BG Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Ron Bunch.

Before the two-day experience, the students are given lessons on each of the different career paths, what is involved, and the education that might be needed for each one.

“There are careers open in every field,” Bunch said. “That’s how we drive which fields we highlight. We run research every month, on current open jobs, jobs that will be open in five years, and jobs that will be open in 10 years. Then we evolve those positions in the career pathways and so they’re learning about companies that are hiring and will be hiring.”

He added that the event is a good way to showcase the jobs that are available in Bowling Green to the next generation.

“After they learn their interest in [an] aptitude [test], we want them to be introduced to careers that would highlight that because if you’re working in something that you like, and that you’re good at, you’re going to be more successful because you’re more engaged in that operation,” Bunch said.

He also added that there are currently over 8,000 to 9,000 open jobs every month.

“It’s been that way for years now and as the economy is beginning to grow even faster, we’ll have even more jobs open,” Bunch said.

For more information about the SCK Launch and how to get involved, visit scklaunch.com.

