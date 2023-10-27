Barren County addresses changes to 2023 property tax bills

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – Barren County tax bills are taking on a new look this year and will feature a handful of changes after recent decision by the Barren County Fiscal Court.

Property tax collection is a function of sheriff’s offices in Kentucky, according to state law. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office traditionally sends bills on yellow cardstock. This year’s bills are being printed on a full sheet of paper and mailed in white envelopes.

“They told us the cardstock would be about three times the price than they used to be,” said Sherri Hammer, the bookkeeper for Barren County Sheriff’s Office.

County government is also seeing an increase in their expenses since postage price increases in the last year. Officials predict about $15,000 more will be spent than last year to mail the bills to property owners.

Public Health Taxing District

Beside the color change, tax payers may notice a new tax type on their bills: a public health tax.

The Barren River District Health Department is a regional health department, meaning counties pay to use their collective services. Barren County pays about $813,000 each year to fund its health department.

“The health department tax is not really a new expense to Barren County. It’s something we have to pay every year. It’s a state law,” said Barren County Judge/Executive Jamie Byrd. “Our expenses are lower because we’re part of the regional opportunity, and we have those opportunities here in Barren County with our health department.”

Magistrates heard from Matt Hunt, Barren River District Health Department district director, at a July 18 meeting of the Barren County Buildings and Property Committee. He explained how most Kentucky counties have a designated public health taxing district but Barren County remained as one of the six that did not.

Kentucky state law allows counties to levy a public health tax to fund local health departments. Barren County’s public health tax rate is 2.5%.

“Nobody likes taxes. We get that,” Byrd said. “But you also need to understand that property taxes go toward everything you do.”

The Barren County Fiscal Court has lowered property taxes over the last two years. The first time was in 2022 and again a few months ago, making the overall property tax rate 13.5 cents per $100 of assessed value.

For context, taxes due on a $100,000 piece of property would be $135 under the new tax rate. It was previously 14.5% at its peak two years ago, which would mean $145 would be due for taxes.

Byrd said the lowering of the overall rate will make the public health tax rate level out when viewed alongside the other taxes. The health department was previously funded by money from the county’s general fund.

“Any kind of opportunities that that would create or any extra funds that would create in the property taxes, our magistrates have asked that we put that back into road improvements and any kind of improvements we can into opportunities for our citizens to reap the benefits,” she said.

The Barren County Fiscal Court recently purchased the former U.S. Bank building on the corner of the downtown square and South Green Street. Plans remain in place to relocate the county health department there from West Washington Street.

Volunteer Fire Department Dues

Volunteer fire department districts are given authority under state law to issue taxes based off property values. Those are called ad valorem taxes.

Barren County’s volunteer fire departments agreed to levy a fixed amount on tax bills several years ago after trying to get property owners to voluntarily fund the departments through mailed requests. The rate is currently $50 on every tax bill.

“We’d send those out and some people would pay, some people wouldn’t,” said Barry Garrett, the fire chief at Temple Hill Fire Department and a 32-year veteran of the volunteer fire industry.

A recent audit of the Barren County Fiscal Court determined the Barren County Sheriff’s Office is entitled to a portion of those fire dues, according to state law. Fire departments were previously receiving all of the dues collected on property tax bills, which went toward maintenance and purchases.

The state law governing fire department membership fees allows sheriff’s offices to collect up to 4.25% of the total fees collected. The Barren County Fiscal Court approved a plan where the BCSO will receive 2.7% of all fire dues collected. The court also plans to increase funding to the county’s eight volunteer departments by $15,000, making the county’s investment worth $90,000 each year.

“We’re following the law as someone has said by adhering to the 2.7% ,” Byrd said. “But as a fiscal court and a county, we are still going to make sure that our fire departments receive the amount of money they deserve.”

Tax bills paid through Nov. 30 will receive a 2% discount. All property taxes are due by Dec. 31. Late fees are assessed in January before they become delinquent taxes in February.

Property tax bills can be paid online here.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.