Bowling Green High School begins work on new vocational center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High School approved plans to add a new vocational center to their campus, adding childcare services, a technology center, and an industrial maintenance department.

Students in early childhood development courses at the high school will have the ability to gain hands-on experience in their field, overseeing the daycare facility that is set to support 60 children aged 6 weeks to four years old. Children of BGISD employees will be given priority admission, and through a partnership with Community Education, others will be encouraged to apply for remaining spots at the daycare.

“There is a significant demand for childcare in our community, so we’re going to be able to assist with that demand a little bit. That’s a very exciting component of this vocational center that we’ve got coming in,” said Shaunna Cornwell, finance director for Bowling Green Independent Schools.

Students will also continue to receive on-the-job training at the incoming technology center, servicing the district’s 4,500 Chromebooks and offering cybersecurity and computer science courses.

“Students, again, are going to have work-based learning opportunities with real, active, live networks,” Cornwell said. “So, that’s going to be critically important to these kids, and as they go out into the Kentucky workforce. That’s a high-demand area and they’re going to be able to go out into that high-demand area. They’re going to have the skills to enter into the workforce and again, meet a need that Kentucky has.”

In the industrial maintenance department, the school will continue to offer courses that include blueprint reading, electrical principles, robotics and automation, engineering courses, and multiple industrial certification courses.

“They’re going to not only graduate with on-the-job skills, but they’re also going to graduate with specific certifications that are going to give them a leg-up in the workforce,” Cornwell said.

The $10 million project was primarily funded through appropriated funds from the general assembly. Initial work has already been done on the facility, and the district hopes to have it complete and operational by January 2025.

