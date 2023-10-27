Butler County starts GoFundMe, seeking out donations for equipment and looking for volunteers

BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The volunteer-run Butler County Rescue Squad is looking to improve its organization. They have set up a GoFundMe to gather donations to get updated equipment and are actively taking volunteers.

“We started that just to get some more funds in to get more updated equipment where we can better serve our community and others. We also go to other counties and seek the missing people and water rescue,” said Chief Butler County Rescue Brandon Keowen.

Keowen has been working for the squad for 24 years and says he likes to help save members of the community in their time of need.

“I’ve had a lot of people come up to me and say thank you for saving a family member or just helping someone out in a time of need,” Keown said. “It’s just rewarding to me and I know some other members also that we just get that warm feeling when we can actually help somebody and do good for somebody.”

Keown added that those looking to volunteer are always welcome.

“We need volunteers. That’s something else that’s declined too, is that we just need more members to come and assist,” Keowen said. “If you’re looking to volunteer, come on over. We’d love to have anyone. You don’t have to have any training. We do in-house training.”

Those interested in donating to the GoFundMe can click here.

More information about the Butler County Rescue Squad can also be found on their Facebook page.

