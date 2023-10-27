Chandler’s School hosts preschool pumpkin decorating with their families

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Preschoolers at Chandler’s School had the opportunity to pick pumpkins donated to the school by families and decorate them in class with their parents and guardians. The school’s morning and afternoon classes were both treated to fun-filled sessions of creativity.

Parents and guardians play a pivotal role in early education and child development.

From the moment a child is born, parents and guardians are their first teachers and primary role models. They provide a nurturing and stable environment that fosters emotional and cognitive growth.

The pumpkin decorating sessions were a chance to accentuate the partnership between families and the school.

“In this project, we’re trying to get our families as involved as possible,” said Litha Malcomson, Chandler’s Preschool Teacher.

As tiny hands painted smiling faces, spooky ghosts, and vibrant swirls on their pumpkins, parents and guardians helped the children bring their imaginative designs to life, offering guidance and encouragement along the way.

Some of the decorations were inspired by favorite bedtime stories, Halloween characters, and whimsical dreams.

The project also integrated lessons that the students have been learning all year, including art, physical education, and social studies.

“Our preschool students experience hands on learning each day. This was an excellent opportunity for us to have fun and blend learning together,” said Principal Bonnie Spears.

