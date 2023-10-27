Cloudy with a few showers today!

Breezy winds out of the south ranging anywhere between 10-20 mph continue for today.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are starting MILD this morning with most of us near 70 already.

Breezy winds out of the south ranging anywhere between 10-20 mph continue for today.

Though we’ll be quite cloudy all day temperatures remain very warm near the mid and upper 70s this afternoon.

The chance for rain and a few sprinkles stay with us through all of today and Saturday before a cold front kicks in Sunday into Monday.

Sunday will be our last mild day before temperatures DROP to the 50s.

The rain is out just in time for Halloween, but it’ll be COLD with highs only in the 40s.

Frost is also expected Monday night and a freeze is looking more likely Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Glasgow police responding to wreck on S L Rogers Wells Boulevard, injuries reported
The spotted lanternfly has made headlines since its arrival in the United States back in 2014....
Invasive insect is now in Kentucky
Accident
Two flown to hospital following crash on I-65
Copperheads
Where do snakes go when it gets cold in Kentucky?
The Glasgow Police Department.
WBKO Investigates: What’s behind Glasgow’s new license plate cameras?

Latest News

Cloudy with a few showers today!
Cloudy with a few showers today!
Showers will start to work into the area as we make the turn into the weekend. A cold front is...
Big Changes Ahead
Some showers are expected to move in through the weekend.
More unsettled weather ahead
We get one more dry and mild day before we see daily chances for rain into next week!
One more dry day!