Cloudy with a few showers today!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are starting MILD this morning with most of us near 70 already.

Breezy winds out of the south ranging anywhere between 10-20 mph continue for today.

Though we’ll be quite cloudy all day temperatures remain very warm near the mid and upper 70s this afternoon.

The chance for rain and a few sprinkles stay with us through all of today and Saturday before a cold front kicks in Sunday into Monday.

Sunday will be our last mild day before temperatures DROP to the 50s.

The rain is out just in time for Halloween, but it’ll be COLD with highs only in the 40s.

Frost is also expected Monday night and a freeze is looking more likely Tuesday and Wednesday night.

