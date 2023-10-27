Goodwill’s ‘ASPIRE’ provides incarcerated individuals with career training

400 incarcerated individuals across seven institutions in Kentucky are preparing for careers after release.
By Derek Parham
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Through a new program titled, ‘Aspire,’ an extension of their current ‘RISE’ program, Goodwill Industries is providing 400 incarcerated individuals across seven institutions in Kentucky with job training resources to prepare them to find a career after being released.

Courses ranging from financial and digital literacy to communication skills and behavioral health are offered by career coaches while participants are still in prison. That relationship between the participant and their coach begins then but does not end once the participant is released.

“Upon release, that same career development facilitator is gonna meet them at a career center, like you’re in today, and work with them on those post-release barrier removal models that we have here at Goodwill. So, we’re gonna help them build that roadmap and figure out what they want to do long term and use our supportive services and our programming to guide them on that journey and get them to that end goal, which is self-sufficient wages and really good employment,” said Chad Spencer, Goodwill’s director of career services.

Spencer has witnessed firsthand the life-changing results that these courses have on those that have been recently released. When first released from prison, many people have extreme difficulty reintegrating into society.

“I actually get to see people come from incarceration or rehabilitation services when they’re not at their best the first day they walk in here,” Spencer said. “Then when you meet Josh Carruthers, one of our guys that has been through our program, at the end of that first month you see that, ‘I am worthy, and I am good enough, and I have the ability to go out and find employment and be a productive member of society.”

Carruthers was released in April after two years in a federal penitentiary in Kansas and another six months at a halfway house in Bowling Green. During his time at the halfway house, Carruthers discovered the services that Goodwill could offer.

“I thought I was coming up here to just do job searching where you get onto a computer to do some job searching,” Carruthers said. “But when I got here, I found out it was a lot more than what I was expecting it to be.”

Since first connecting with his career coach, Sonya, Carruthers has completed multiple trainings through Aspire and found stable employment, working his way from a cook to a shift manager at Zaxby’s.

He believes that the incentives offered through the training, including monetary rewards and additional career tools, like laptops, are a positive way to bring more people into the program. However, once involved, his motivation was to gain independence in the form of an apartment of his own, and the ability to provide for his family. He has since achieved those goals.

“Like I said, it was just constant support, like as soon as I walked in the door, they made me feel like family and not just somebody that was looking for help after being released from prison,” Carruthers said.

Goodwill’s reintegration programs currently operate in seven institutions, though they hope to expand that number in the future.

