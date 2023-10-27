Gov. Beshear presents over $5 million to reconstruct 26 Mayfield homes damaged by tornadoes

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - As part of ongoing efforts to help Western Kentucky rebuild after devastating tornadoes in December 2021, Gov. Andy Beshear joined local and state officials on Friday to present $5.2 million to help reconstruct 26 homes damaged by the tornadoes in Mayfield.

The award comes from Community Development Block Grant Disaster Relief funding.

While in Western Kentucky, the Governor also gave five Mayfield families affected by the storms keys to new homes and helped break ground on two new homes for tornado survivors in Dawson Springs.

“Today, as we get closer to the two-year anniversary of the tornadoes, this community is full of hope,” said Beshear. “Every home built or repaired allows for another Kentucky family to begin their next chapter. Western Kentucky is strong and full of compassionate, resilient people. And all of Team Kentucky is ready to stand with these folks to not only rebuild but to create a brighter future than ever before.”

“Mayfield has been blessed with rebuilding efforts throughout the past 22 months, and the announcement of this funding is another welcome step in the rebuilding and repair of homes that were affected by the December 2021 tornado,” said Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan. “With the help of the federal and state governments, we are confident that the process of the re-creation of Mayfield is moving forward. This funding will help bring much-needed healing to many in our community.”

The Governor also presented $2,596,322 to Community Ventures Corp. and $1,903,322 to The Housing Partnership Inc. from the first round of Rural Housing Trust Fund (RHTF) awards announced Oct. 23, which will build 45 new homes in Fulton and Graves counties.

“The Graves County community and our local leaders demonstrate dedication and resiliency time and again,” said Sen. Jason Howell of Murray, whose district includes Graves County. “I am so pleased to see stable housing being rebuilt so our area feels like home once again. Your commitment for the long haul is what will make Graves County a wonderful place to call home.”

“As we continue the long process of piecing together our community, I consider it an honor and privilege to take part in this announcement,” said Rep. Richard Heath of Mayfield. “This funding will play an integral part in providing relief from some of the injuries we have sustained through the rebuilding process. The legislature works diligently to maintain availability to funding such as this, and I am very pleased to see the fruits of our labor benefit this district.”

To date, over 147 home-building projects are completed, under construction or approved to start construction with the support of nearly $11 million from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

Launched just days after the tornadoes in December 2021, the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has raised over $52 million with donations from over 150,000 individuals and businesses.

The money raised helped pay funeral expenses for the families of the deceased and provided assistance to survivors as well as local farmers. The remaining funds will be used to build houses.

