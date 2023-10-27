Hometown Hauntings: Mammoth Cave’s natural and supernatural wonders

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Nestled deep in the heart of Kentucky, the world’s largest cave system, Mammoth Cave National Park is no stranger to the news lately. Recent fossilized remains of ancient sea creatures have added a new layer of fascination to this already rich tapestry of history.

Mammoth Cave National Park’s human history stretches back thousands of years, with modern historical records documenting the area’s settlement after the American Revolution.

With its rich history, comes tales of the supernatural. Some visitors to the park say that ghosts and strange creatures can be found in and around the caves.

For example, the ghost of Floyd Collins is said to haunt Crystal Cave. Once owned by the legendary cave explorer, some say that his voice can be heard calling for help, while others claim that objects have been thrown at them from an unknown source.

The ghost of a woman known as Melissa is said to roam around the caves in an area called Echo River. She allegedly abandoned a man in the cave without a lamp for not reciprocating her affection toward him. He was never seen again. The stories say that her ghost searches the caves for his; with screams and wails echoing from deep within the earth.

Stories of apparitions appearing to be Civil War soldiers, slaves, Native Americans, and even a Bigfoot sighting have also been circulated.

For a little over a year, Heather Findley has been a Park Ranger guiding tours of the caves and has become well-versed in the history of the area. She says the region became a settlement for over 600 families who, having fought in the Revolutionary War, arrived in the region with land grants, ready to make this land their home.

While she personally hasn’t experienced anything paranormal, Findley revealed that there are numerous stories that visitors have shared about ghostly encounters within the cave’s depths.

Visitors have reported seeing mysterious apparitions and hearing mysterious singing. Some have even reported feeling pushed or touched during cave tours.

A favorite among those intrigued by the paranormal, Waverly Hills Sanitorium is an essential destination due to the patients that passed during the Tuberculosis epidemic. In the depths of the cave system lies one of the earliest attempts at treating the bacterial infection.

Part of the extended historic cave tour includes a visit to the remains of a subterranean sanitarium set up in the cave by Dr. John Croghan, who purchased the property in the caves in 1839.

“Being a medically trained doctor, a physician, he felt that the cave had curative properties,” Findley said. “The air appeared to be pure, and this appeared to be the ideal environment to give it a try.”

Dr. Croghan’s tuberculosis experiment pre-dates Waverly Hills by around 70 years.

Optimistic that caves held the cure for tuberculosis, Dr. Croghan decided to construct a TB hospital within the cave in 1842. This unique sanitarium consisted of two stone structures and up to ten wooden structures scattered throughout the main cave area, with the capacity to house up to 100 tuberculosis patients.

However, only 16 patients ultimately entered the cave. The study eventually came to an end when all 16 of those patients passed away as life in the cave made the disease worse.

This has led to speculation that some of the ghostly encounters reported by visitors might be linked to the tuberculosis patients who once inhabited the caves.

“I personally do not know if those stories of hauntings are true,” Findley said, “but if visitors want to come here and see for themselves, enter into the cave, experience the shadows and the darkness, and hear our history and visit for themselves. Experience it for themselves, this is an amazing place to spend time in.”

