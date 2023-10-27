Kentucky Grand Hotel redefines ‘Bridezilla’ with two-floor haunted attraction

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A haunt two years in the making has finally come to life at the Kentucky Grand Hotel.

The hotel has turned into a haunted house that’ll last for 10 spooky nights in October.

“It’s the entire downstairs, even including the back in the kitchen, all the back spaces, it’s also the entire second floor,” said Kentucky Grand Owner Dan Murph. “There’s a storyline that kind of makes those two floors all have meaning.”

The haunt follows the fictitious tale bride-to-be Jessica Spears who was killed in a car accident, and now returns to the hotel every Halloween to prepare for the wedding that will never be.

“We erred on the side of being a little too scary, maybe. So we tell people 13 and above, anything below that would be Parental discretion,” Murph said.

The haunt is almost entirely run by hotel staff of past and present, including the scare actors.

“I’ll tell you a lot of people who are a little more shy and reserved, it’s fun to see them actually, once they put a costume on, they feel less inhibited,” Murph said. “It’s kind of neat to see some people kind of branch out in a more fun way during this experience.”

Murph said the hardest part of the haunt was the logistics of turning the grand building into an attraction.

“We have completely blocked off reservations to be able to do this for this 10-day period. So to be able to go into the rooms, we had to wait till the last guest checked out before we could go in and do decor,” Murph said. “That was the night before the first show, so there was a lot of running around late at night and trying to get everything set up.”

Though Murph said it was well worth it to bring another eerie escape to the city.

“To bring this to Bowling Green is kind of neat because a hotel is a perfect place to have something like this; the different rooms, the different vibe, you can do something here at a hotel that you can’t necessarily do in a warehouse or in a strip center,” Murph said.

Tickets for the Haunted Hotel are $25 dollars and can be purchased at Derby Stage website.

The haunt will be running up to Halloween night.

