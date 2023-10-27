KY Secretary of State stresses the importance of voting security

KY Secretary of State stresses the importance of voting security
By Brady Williams
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Election day is inching ever closer. As the Commonwealth prepares, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams stopped by the 14 News Studio today to discuss the upcoming election.

He stressed voting security, saying that the state has implemented photo ID laws and is crossing deceased names off the voter rolls.

He says they don’t expect any particular issues, though in the past, someone in Owensboro mailed in an absentee ballot, then voted in person.

That person was caught and prosecuted, so he says to expect a smooth process. Adams is encouraging people to consider early voting.

“I want to encourage voters to use the early voting for a few reasons,” he says. “One is, I don’t want it to get repealed, and if people don’t use it, then the government won’t want to have to pay for it. The other is that it insures there won’t be lines on Election Day. That’s not just good for you to be able to skip the line, it’s good for the poll workers that don’t have to deal with long lines on Election Day.”

The state has early voting days on November 2nd, 3rd and 4th. Adams says to find early voting locations, you should go to elect.ky.gov.

