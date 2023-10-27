KYTC releases traffic impact report for Oct. 27 through Nov. 3

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for Oct. 27 through Nov. 3 are listed below.

All work is subject to change.

Barren County

KY 90 - Paving will continue from KY 839 to the Metcalfe County line. Traffic has been switched to the new alignment, but a lot of work remains. Motorists should slow down and use caution in this area.

KY 249 (mile point 5 to 11) – Resurfacing is expected to continue in this area. Motorists should expect lane closures.

Monroe County

KY 678 (mile point 15.7)- A culvert replacement project has the road closed at this location. The closure is expected to last through this week. Motorists should seek an alternate route.

KY 1366 (mile point 5.6) – The road remains closed as work continues on a culvert replacement. The road is estimated to reopen by the middle of the week.

Todd County

U.S. 79 (Mile point 7.5 to 7.7) – The project at the bridge over Elk Fork Creek continues. One-lane traffic with temporary traffic signal should be expected. A width restriction of 11′ is in place. The project will take several months to complete.

U.S. 79 (Mile point 1.5 to 2.7) – Paving operations for the new alignment of U.S. 79 from KY 346 continues. Motorists should expect one-lane traffic with flaggers.

Warren County

KY 1083 (mile point 0.0 to 4) – A project to resurface and improve drainage on this section of KY 1083 is expected to continue. Motorists should expect lane closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the next several weeks.

