Local third-grade teacher Shane Baker wins $25,000 with a prestigious national award

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday morning, Jennings Creek Elementary Teacher Shane Baker was given an award in a surprise ceremony with students, faculty and district leaders that came with a check of $25,000 dollars, unrestricted.

He was awarded the Milken Family Foundation National Educator Award, a national title that recognizes teachers for their excellence in education.

“There are a lot of great educators here and I guess now I’m lucky enough to consider myself one,” Baker said. “I’m very proud to work here. I’m very proud of our coworkers and we have more here that deserve this or in my opinion, probably deserve it more. But I’m thankful to be the one that was selected.”

This award is often referred to as “The Oscars of Teaching,” and was presented to Baker by Interim Kentucky Commissioner of Education Robin Fields Kinney, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, and Milken Educator Awards Senior Vice President Jane Foley.

“It is great to be in Bowling Green to celebrate Shane Baker, one of Kentucky’s outstanding educators,” Kinney said. “Mr. Baker goes above and beyond what is expected of him as a teacher and a colleague and inspires his students to do the same. He is more than just a teacher. He is a true advocate for the holistic development of his students and a pillar of support within the school community.”

Aside from his initial shock at receiving the award, Baker also expressed the humbling nature of receiving such an award.

“I hope it allows me to continue getting better at what I do because I don’t feel like I’m worthy of being recognized to be one of the top teachers in our nation. So hopefully I can learn from people who have even more wisdom and know more than I do,” Baker said.

Baker gave insights into what he thinks makes the educational community at Jennings Creek Elementary in particular special.

“I get to come to work and I get to interact with kids who come from families from all over the world. It’s such a unique environment that you just can’t get in very many other places,” Baker said. “It’s a wonderful feeling to see kids who come from different backgrounds or to see kids who look like me because I didn’t get that experience growing up.”

When asked what he was going to do with his $25,000, Baker said that a portion of it would be saved to give his 10-month-old daughter a “good start” and hopes to put some funds towards a good cause.

Along with his recognition and cash prize, Baker will be joining other recipients from across the U.S. in the Milken educator forum, where these educators will get together and provide ideas for the future of education.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.