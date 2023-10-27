Logan County wins the 4th Region Volleyball Championship for the first time in a decade

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time since 2013, the Logan County Lady Cougars Volleyball team wins the 4th Region Volleyball Championship and advances to the 2023 KHSAA Volleyball State Tournament.

The Cougars had to beat Clinton County, the defending 4th Region Tournament champions Bowling Green and the runner ups of the 14th district Greenwood. After beating the defending champions in five sets in the semifinals, the Lady Cougars had another five set thriller with the Lady Gators.

Greenwood came out in the first set and dominated 25-16. The Gators took a 24-23 lead in the second by a service error pushed the set into extras and that’s where Logan County took over, scoring two straight points, ending with junior Lindy Mitchell putting the exclamation point on it with an ace to tie it up at one a piece.

That second set must’ve given the Lady Cougars the shot of adrenaline in the arm that they needed because they came out on fire in the third set. And when they had the lead late in the set, the ball went to the MVP and star player Aubrey Sears with a cannonball of a shot to win set three 25-19 and take the lead overall.

But the gators weren’t going to go out easily, in the 4th, Kaelyn Morgan had a great dig that led to Aubrey Packer getting the kill, pushing all the momentum in Greenwood’s favor. And to end the set, Sears couldn’t get it over the net, for an attack error as Greenwood took it 25-22.

So it went to another fifth set.

Logan County started the set off strong, going up 8-4 at one point. But the Lady Gators kept clawing back, and they were able to make it a one point, 14-13, game after a huge block from Packer. But on the very next play, the Lady Cougars went to ole reliable also known as Aubrey Sears who smashed the ball for the final point.

For the first time in a decade, Logan county wins the 4th Region Championship and will head to the state tournament after beating greenwood 3-2.

They will take on Meade County in the opening round on Monday, Oct. 30, at Logan County.

