Police investigate threats made against Franklin-Simpson schools

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, the Franklin Police Department and Simpson County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to Franklin-Simpson High School for a suspect with a gun.

While officers were on scene, a phone call came into the middle school with someone threatening to blow up the school and then hung up.

At approximately the same time, a student posted on the school Facebook page that they were going to shoot up the school.

All Franklin-Simpson Schools followed all protocols that have been set in place for incidents such as these. Law enforcement officers were dealing with all three incidents at the same time. The middle school was searched and cleared. The number that made the call was traced.

A middle school aged juvenile was taken to the Franklin Police Department for questioning. The juvenile that made the Facebook post was also taken to the Police Department for questioning.

Both juveniles were charged with Terroristic Threatening 1st Degree.

The Court Designated Worker for Juveniles was contacted and Detectives were advised to write the juveniles a citation and release to their parents.

None of the three incidents were related.

