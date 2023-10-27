Tips to stay safe this Halloween

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On October 31, many kids will be going door to door trick or treating and there are ways that parents can help keep their kids safe.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart said he urges parents to be extra cautious on Halloween.

“Making sure that their kids are being able to be seen, not running into the roadways. Staying out of the roadways as much as possible. Try to get your trick or treating done early. It does get darker earlier, but we encourage everybody to get that done as soon as possible. That way they’re not out after dark where it’s harder to see,” said Gayheart.

However, kids and cars are not the only concern. Gayheart said contaminated candy is as well.

“Before the night even kicks off, I would suggest making sure that you’re urging the children not to eat the candy while they are going around house to house. Being able to get that candy home and fully inspect it prior to eating it,” he said.

He added when going through the candy there are some things to look for. He said commercially sealed candy is typically a safe option, but parents should always double check.

“Inspect the wrapper make sure there’s not pinholes,” he said. “Any kind of tears in the wrapper itself.”

He also said that there are certain candies that are best to stay away from.

“The suckers and the biggest thing is a really popular candy Smarties. If you think about the way Smarties are packaged. They are essentially just lined up, rolled on both ends and that’s the way they come. They would be really to unroll both sides, manipulate that candy and you really wouldn’t know if that candy has been tampered with or not. In this day in time, I hate to air on the side of caution that much but unfortunately, we have to,” he said.

He also added he recommends staying away from baked goods that come from a home or individual you do not know.

If anyone comes across candy that you believe may be suspicious call your KSP post and report it.

