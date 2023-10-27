Two flown to hospital following crash on I-65

Kentucky State Police confirmed it happened near the 69 mile marker between Bonnieville and Munfordville.
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people were flown to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on I-65 Thursday evening.

State Police told WBKO the driver and an occupant of the vehicle were flown to a hospital.

The crash did cause some lane closures, but KSP said all lanes were reopened by 8:54 p.m. Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

