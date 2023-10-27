Two flown to hospital following crash on I-65

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people were flown to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on I-65 Thursday evening.

Kentucky State Police confirmed it happened near the 69 mile marker between Bonnieville and Munfordville.

State Police told WBKO the driver and an occupant of the vehicle were flown to a hospital.

The crash did cause some lane closures, but KSP said all lanes were reopened by 8:54 p.m. Thursday night.

