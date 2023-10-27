Unsettled this weekend, colder next week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers will start to move out of the area late this afternoon and only a few may try to linger into the evening.

THE WEEKEND: A couple more showers will show up later tonight and into Saturday morning. Much of the afternoon looks fairly inactive which is good news for those thinking about going to Scare on the Square at Fountain Square Park. Showers are likely to increase Saturday night and Sunday. The clouds and wet weather are going to keep highs from warming too much. Temperatures then tumble next week as a cold front move through late Sunday night.

Wet weather is likely over the next couple of days (David Wolter)

NEXT WEEK: Monday looks very wet with temperatures starting off around 50 before falling into the middle 40s during the afternoon. The wet weather clears out Monday night and temperatures bottom out in the middle 30s Tuesday morning.

HALLOWEEN: We get more sunshine on Halloween, but trick-or-treating is going to be chilly as temperatures come down into the lower 40s and even upper 30s during the early evening hours. A breeze is going to make it feel colder than that. Make sure your child’s costume has enough warm layers.

Chilly, but dry conditions expected for trick-or-treating on Tuesday. (David Wolter)

LOOKING FURTHER: Lows in the 20s are likely early Wednesday and Thursday morning. The sunshine will eventually get high temperatures back into the 60s later in the week.

The cold air coming will certainly put an end to growing season in south-central Kentucky. (David Wolter)

