2 boaters plead guilty in connection to Alabama riverfront brawl

Mary Todd and Richard Roberts pleaded guilty to charges in connection to Montgomery's...
Mary Todd and Richard Roberts pleaded guilty to charges in connection to Montgomery's riverfront brawl case.(Source: Millbrook Police Department)
By Allison Bolton and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:13 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Two of the five suspects in the Aug. 5 Montgomery, Alabama, riverfront brawl pleaded guilty in court on Friday.

The first defendant to enter a plea was Mary Todd, who pleaded guilty to harassment. She was ordered to complete anger management classes as part of the plea agreement.

Soon after, Richard Roberts pleaded guilty to two assault charges. He received a four-month suspended sentence, which he must serve on weekends in Perry County beginning Nov. 4.

If Roberts violates the agreement, he must serve the full four months in prison. He must also complete 100 hours of community service.

Both Todd and Roberts were ordered to pay court costs.

The three other defendants in the case, identified as Allen Todd, Zachary Shipman and Reggie Ray, had their cases postponed until Nov. 16.

Ray was allegedly seen on video hitting a woman with a folding chair.

The attorney representing Roberts said that woman is Roberts’ wife. She chose not to press charges.

Police said the August brawl was sparked by a dispute over a dockside parking spot.

It gained national attention after video of the incident spread on social media.

