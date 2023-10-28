Football Friday Night 10-27-23: Regular Season Finale
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the final week of the regular season for the 2023 high school football season as Kaden Gaylord-Day and Lauren Floyd bring you all the highlights as we prepare for the playoffs next week.
FINAL
St. Xavier 27
Bowling Green 12
FINAL
Union County 12
Greenwood 27
FINAL
Warren East 14
Franklin-Simpson 24
FINAL
Logan County 6
South Warren 42
FINAL
Barren County 14
Allen County-Scottsville 28
FINAL
Ohio County 16
Butler County 24
