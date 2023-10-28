Football Friday Night 10-27-23: Regular Season Finale

WBKO's Football Friday Night
WBKO's Football Friday Night(WBKO)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day and Lauren Floyd
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the final week of the regular season for the 2023 high school football season as Kaden Gaylord-Day and Lauren Floyd bring you all the highlights as we prepare for the playoffs next week.

FINAL

Tigers beat Purples 27-12

St. Xavier 27

Bowling Green 12

FINAL

Gators beat Braves 27-12

Union County 12

Greenwood 27

FINAL

Franklin-Simpson defeats Warren East 24-14.

Warren East 14

Franklin-Simpson 24

FINAL

South Warren dominates Logan County 42-6.

Logan County 6

South Warren 42

FINAL

ACS defeats Barren County 28-14.

Barren County 14

Allen County-Scottsville 28

FINAL

Bears beat Eagles 24-16

Ohio County 16

Butler County 24

Scores

FFN Week 11: Scores

Week 11 Play of the Week

South Warren's Isaiah Rigsby huge touchdown catch.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobcats spotted in Bowling Green near Greenwood High School
Family of bobcats seen near Greenwood High School
Accident
Glasgow police responding to wreck on S L Rogers Wells Boulevard, injuries reported
Accident
Two flown to hospital following crash on I-65
The spotted lanternfly has made headlines since its arrival in the United States back in 2014....
Invasive insect is now in Kentucky
Copperheads
Where do snakes go when it gets cold in Kentucky?

Latest News

Bears beat Eagles 24-16
FFN Week 11: Ohio County vs Butler County
FFN Week 11: Scores
FFN Week 11: Scores
Tigers beat Purples 27-12
FFN Week 11: St. Xavier vs Bowling Green
Gators beat Braves 27-12
FFN Week 11: Union County vs Greenwood