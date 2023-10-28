Football Friday Night 10-27-23: Regular Season Finale

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the final week of the regular season for the 2023 high school football season as Kaden Gaylord-Day and Lauren Floyd bring you all the highlights as we prepare for the playoffs next week.

FINAL

Tigers beat Purples 27-12

St. Xavier 27

Bowling Green 12

FINAL

Gators beat Braves 27-12

Union County 12

Greenwood 27

FINAL

Franklin-Simpson defeats Warren East 24-14.

Warren East 14

Franklin-Simpson 24

FINAL

South Warren dominates Logan County 42-6.

Logan County 6

South Warren 42

FINAL

ACS defeats Barren County 28-14.

Barren County 14

Allen County-Scottsville 28

FINAL

Bears beat Eagles 24-16

Ohio County 16

Butler County 24

Week 11 Play of the Week

South Warren's Isaiah Rigsby huge touchdown catch.

