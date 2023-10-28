KHSAA releases its All-State soccer teams for the 2023 season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky High School Soccer Coaches Association has released its boys and girls All-State teams for the 2023 season.

Teams are divided into All-State West (Regions 1-8) and All-State East (Regions 9-16) based on geography.

There is one lone representative for the girls First-Team recognition, the 4th Region Player of the Year and future WKU Hilltopper Maggie Morris. Morris had 12 goals and 4 assists throughout the season while playing multiple positions for the Lady Purples.

The second-team had Greenwood Lady Gator senior Avery Buser. Buser had 17 goals and 7 assists for the season, helping the Gators to a 5th straight 14th District Title win and a runner-up finish in the 4th Region tournament.

Rounding out the second team was Lady Purples’ senior Teegan Correa and sophomore Zippi Willgruber. Correa finished the season with 12 goals and 8 assists while Willgruber led the team with 24 goals and 12 assists. Greenwood’s Jojo McCorkle earned honorable mention honors.

On the boys side, there were quite a few names on each list. For the first-team it was the captain of the 4th Region Champions, from South Warren, Leo Kogetsu. He had 13 goals and 4 assists on the season. Warren Central’s Houng Ha made the first team for the Dragons, being a defensive presence all year. From Greenwood Andy Alfaro rounds out the first-team list, he led the Gators in scoring with 22 goals and 8 assists.

To start off the second-team, two big pieces of the Spartans 4th Region champions squad, Aid Becirovic who led the Spartans in scoring with 21 goals and 7 assists and goalie Braxton McCoy who had 16 shutouts and only allowed 17 total goals this season. From Bowling Green it was Braden Widener and Cameron Kiastapour. Widener led the team in scoring with 12 goals and 4 assists and Kiastapour was a defensive anchor for the Purples.

And to round out the list was Shabani Isaa from Warren Central who was huge to help the Dragons reach the 4th Region title game.

Here’s a full look of all the teams:

GIRLS

West first team (Regions 1-8) – Tate Blincoe (Bardstown), Breanna Dardano (South Oldham), Kendyll English (Murray), A.G. Gibson (Assumption), Emily Goff (Ohio County), Adelyn Inman (Elizabethtown), Lilly Lund (Sacred Heart), Ashton Lynam (Henderson County), Maggie Morris (Bowling Green), Emily Paul (Atherton), Carlie Thurmond (Bethlehem), Ameerah Maamry (Sacred Heart)

East first team (Regions 9-16) – Brooke Beasley (West Jessamine), Tatum Borman (Scott County), Claire Cazacini (Highlands), Maria Dilts (Dixie Heights), Haley Flynn (Frederick Douglass), Karly Galus (West Jessamine), Allie Nowlin (Lexington Catholic), Reese Patrick (George Rogers Clark), Laney Smith (Highlands), Lily Simpson (Lafayette), Kimberly Woeste (Notre Dame), Claire Cress (Madison Southern)

West second team (Regions 1-8) – Avery Buser (Greenwood), Campbell Ruble (Simon Kenton), Teegan Correa (Bowling Green), Presley Gallimore (Marshall County), Katelyn Heider (McCracken County), Ava Hendrick (Sacred Heart), Taylor Morris (Brown), Sara Ritter (Whitefield Academy), Langley Wallace (Elizabethtown), Zippi Willgruber (Bowling Green), Ginny Young (Owensboro Catholic), Katelyn Feeney (South Oldham)

East second team (Regions 9-16) – Maliyah Alexander (Cooper), Milei Baker (Ashland Blazer), Sydney Elbert (Lexington Catholic), Maggie Gnann (Boyle County), Jozie Holmes (Campbell County), Natalie Knecht (Madison Central), Ella Mann (Conner), Grace Plummer (Henry Clay), Avery Schaeffer (Bishop Brossart), Karlie Tranter (Notre Dame), Ava Quinn (Russell), Amber Brandon (Paul Dunbar)

West honorable mention (Regions 1-8) – Claira Andrews (Oldham County), Trinity Bauwens (Walton-Verona), Elle Bray (Owensboro Catholic), Nikki Burba (Mercy), Lillian Combs (Daviess County), Taylor Dunn (Henderson County), Shelby Eidson (Central Hardin), Chloe Groemling (Manual), Audrey Haley (McCracken County), Kate Hallin (South Oldham), Madison Hill (Madisonville-North Hopkins), McKenna Johnson (Central Hardin), Kate McCain (Daviess County), JoJo McCorkle (Greenwood), Josie McRae (Assumption), Ashlyn Miles (Bethlehem), Tessa Miles (Bethlehem), Savannah Moffett (Woodford County), Savannah Mooney (Bullitt East), Leah Rennels (Anderson County), Karly Spalding (Marion County), Samantha Stinnett (Ballard), Campbell Wallace (Elizabethtown), Madison Yates (North Hardin), Hannah Hayden (Assumption), Emily Baughn (Daviess County)

East honorable mention (Regions 9-16) – Eva Blackman (Paul Dunbar), Eva Blanke (Russell), Raegan Britt (Boyle County), Maggie Burke (Boyle County), Laney Frazier (George Rogers Clark), Josie Gill (South Laurel), Laura Hale (Martin County), Addison Hazlett (Boyle County), Ivy Hoffman (Covington Holy Cross), Kate Jamie (Highlands), Maggie Johnson (Lawrence County), Makayla Mastin (North Laurel), Zara McCarthy (Lexington Catholic), Megan McGraw (Notre Dame), Katherine Monohan (Sayre), Kaylee Powell (Estill County), Ella Rison (South Laurel), Tori Robertson (Somerset), Bella Slover (Perry County Central), Allison Stigall (Montgomery County), Ellery Taylor (Boyle County), Ellie Thomas (East Carter), Kaylee Tyson (Great Crossing), Kenleigh Woods (Ashland Blazer), Maddie Redmon (George Rogers Clark), Ally Welch (Conner)

BOYS

West first team (Regions 1-8) – Hayden Stewart (McCracken County), Logan Terry (Madisonville-North Hopkins), Sam Glover (Daviess County), Leo Kogetsu (South Warren), Houng Ha (Warren Central), Andy Alfaro (Greenwood), Kobe Ryan (Elizabethtown), Nick Harshaw (Collegiate), Jafet Figueroa (Collegiate), Ibrahim Piracha (Manual), Grayson Travis (Trinity), Stone Work (St. Xavier), Trip Campbell (St. Xavier), Sawyer Gribble (Woodford County), Jack Lingo (Collins), Max Rosa (Murray), Nolan Thomas (Central Hardin), Sam Dodds (Madisonville-North Hopkins), Bilombele Kanzulu (Butler), Ben Beauerle (Trinity), Grayson Parrish (McCracken County), Crew Hartlage (Collegiate)

East first team (Regions 9-16) – Diego Hoenderkamp (Ryle), Ryan Desmond (Newport Central Catholic), Landon Hughes (Cooper), Adarsh Khullar (Highlands), Tanner Musgrave (Cooper), Tyler Smith (Bishop Brossart), Noah Wallace (Montgomery County), Cooper Ranvier (Frederick Douglass), Sawyer Trowel (Lafayette), Alecx Castro (Lafayette), Marco Messerli (Henry Clay), Gio Chavez (Paul Dunbar), Asukulu Chantike (Tates Creek), Tyson Absher (Somerset), Carter Dilbeck (Danville), Matthew Britt (Boyle County), Tanner Broyles (North Laurel), Blake Maynard (Lawrence County), Jeison Benitez-Ramires (Russell), Alan Benitez-Ramires (Russell), Sawyer Frazier (Ashland Blazer), Landon Barth (Ryle)

West second team (Regions 1-8) – Shabani Issa (Warren Central), Pepe Valle (Butler), Jack Gentry (Henderson County), Eli Redpath (Madisonville-North Hopkins), Jack Quisenberry (Daviess County), Nouh Benaly (South Oldham), Baraka Bakwire (North Oldham), Aid Becirovic (South Warren), Braden Widener (Bowling Green), Liam Eisner (St. Xavier), T.J. Kascoksak (St. Xavier), Conner Ison (Collins), Jack Robson (Oldham County), Caleb Gomez (Woodford County), Cameron Kiasatpour (Bowling Green), Hayden Stamps (Kentucky Country Day), Thomas Weinrich (Collegiate), Sang Thang (Owensboro), Trey McCoomer (DeSales), Keaton Wells (Ballard), Braxton McCoy (South Warren), Connor Johnson (Daviess County), Tommy Childress (Spencer County)

East second team (Regions 9-16) – Nico Voight (Covington Holy Cross), Brice Denigan (Ryle), Chad Gesenhues (Highlands), Donovan Lameier (Dixie Heights), Clay Turley (George Rogers Clark), P.K. Vogel (George Rogers Clark), Kaden Rose (Campbell County), Angel Montiel (Lafayette), Ryan O’Hara (Paul Dunbar), Diego Sanchez (Henry Clay), Ethan Bell (Great Crossing), Hope Iranzi (Bryan Station), Evan Purcell (Great Crossing), Bo Little (Boyle County), Spencer Brown (West Jessamine), Andrew Tomlinson (Somerset), Caiden Creech (Wolfe County), Danny Amador (Prestonsburg), Andrew Vinson (Lawrence County), Nick Parker (Ashland Blazer), Reese Stewart (Lexington Catholic), Landen Lonesky (Somerset)

