Norton Children’s expert discusses safety tips for Halloween

Twice as many kids are hit and killed by cars while walking on Halloween than any other day of...
Twice as many kids are hit and killed by cars while walking on Halloween than any other day of the year. Norton Healthcare has some tips before your kids even put on their costumes.(WAVE)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Twice as many kids are hit and killed by cars while walking on Halloween than any other day of the year. Norton Healthcare has some tips before your kids even put on their costumes.

Norton Children’s Prevention and Wellness team recommends decorating costumes with reflective tape or stickers so drivers can see kids more easily. Also make sure those costumes fit properly so they don’t trip and fall.

Face paint is suggested as well, since masks can make it difficult for kids to see clearly.

Families are also advised to stick to sidewalks while trick-or-treating and to be on the look-out for cars turning or backing up.

Most importantly, the team recommends parents talk to their kids about how to stay safe before going trick-or-treating. “Start building up to it,” Kinzie Evrard said. “Don’t wait as they’re chomping at the bit to get out the door “But really talk to them about holding hands when we cross the street and looking left, right, and left again, not darting between parked cars or trashcans, things that might make it hard for a person in a car to see someone that’s getting ready to cross.”

Norton Children’s safety experts also encourage drivers to slow down this holiday weekend and be especially alert while traveling through neighborhoods.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobcats spotted in Bowling Green near Greenwood High School
Family of bobcats seen near Greenwood High School
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Demand for electric vehicles is not what Ford expected it to be and the giant automaker is...
Ford taps brakes on Blue Oval SK battery plant
WBKO's Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night 10-27-23: Regular Season Finale
Programs range from financial and digital literacy to behavioral health and communication skills.
Goodwill’s ‘ASPIRE’ provides incarcerated individuals with career training

Latest News

The event will be on November 16th from 5 to 7 p.m.
Bowling Green Police Department to host open house Nov. 16
Matt Davis, a police officer with the Bowling Green Police Department, was shot while...
Back Up The Blue Benefit Concert to support BGPD Officer Matt Davis
At Graves Gilbert Clinic, patients have more than likely been greeted by Jerry Henderson.
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Jerry Henderson
The third Annual ‘Hooves & Harvest Festival will take place Saturday at the WKU L.D. Brown Ag...
3rd Annual ‘Hooves & Harvest’ Festival taking place Saturday
The donation came from the McDonalds' Fries for Supplies initiative.
Local McDonald’s owners contribute $5,000 check donation to Stuff the Bus Foundation of SOKY