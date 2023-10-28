Norton Children’s expert discusses safety tips for Halloween

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Twice as many kids are hit and killed by cars while walking on Halloween than any other day of the year. Norton Healthcare has some tips before your kids even put on their costumes.

Norton Children’s Prevention and Wellness team recommends decorating costumes with reflective tape or stickers so drivers can see kids more easily. Also make sure those costumes fit properly so they don’t trip and fall.

Face paint is suggested as well, since masks can make it difficult for kids to see clearly.

Families are also advised to stick to sidewalks while trick-or-treating and to be on the look-out for cars turning or backing up.

Most importantly, the team recommends parents talk to their kids about how to stay safe before going trick-or-treating. “Start building up to it,” Kinzie Evrard said. “Don’t wait as they’re chomping at the bit to get out the door “But really talk to them about holding hands when we cross the street and looking left, right, and left again, not darting between parked cars or trashcans, things that might make it hard for a person in a car to see someone that’s getting ready to cross.”

Norton Children’s safety experts also encourage drivers to slow down this holiday weekend and be especially alert while traveling through neighborhoods.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.