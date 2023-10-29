Barren County Schools announces various Veterans Day programs

Local veterans encouraged to attend
A school bus operated by Barren County Schools.
By Brennan Crain
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – Barren County Schools announced Friday they will honor area veterans in the coming days at various assemblies held inside their schools.

All Barren County elementary schools, Barren Academy of Virtual and Expanded Learning and Barren County Middle and High schools will host the programs over the course of three days.

“These programs work not only to honor our local veterans but also to educate students about the importance and history of Veterans Day,” according to a news release.

The largest event will be held at Barren County High Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. The honored guest will be Captain Craig T. Mattingly, a commander with the Naval Service Training Command.

Mattingly, a native of Austin, Kentucky, is expected to speak. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1987 as an aviation anti-submarine warfare operator, the school system said.

Mattingly went on to graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1995 and was designated as a naval flight officer in 1997. He has a Master of Science degree in National Security Strategy from the National War College, along with other certifications.

All local veterans are invited to attend the various events. A complete schedule is listed below.

Hiseville Elementary School – Nov. 8 at 8:30 a.m.

Barren County Middle School – Nov. 9 at 8 a.m.

Park City Elementary School – Nov. 9 at 8 a.m.

Red Cross Elementary School – Nov. 9 at 9 a.m.

North Jackson Elementary – Nov. 9 at 9:30 a.m.

Austin Tracy Elementary School – Nov. 10 at 7:20 a.m.

Eastern Elementary School – Nov. 10 at 7:15 a.m.

Temple Hill Elementary School – Nov. 10 at 7:20 a.m.

Barren County High School – Nov. 10 at 10 a.m.

