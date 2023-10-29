Medical Center EMS hosting ‘Hero Festival’ Sunday

(WBKO)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Med Center Health is hosting an afternoon where the community can get a glimpse into local emergency service agencies.

The event is the 11th annual, according to a news release from Med Center Health. The event is scheduled Sunday, Oct. 29 from 2-4 p.m.

“The trunk or treat event will feature local emergency service agencies (BGPD, BGFD & more) who will join Medical Center EMS in handing out candy and interacting with participants,” the news release said. “Children will have the chance to get an up-close look at ambulances, fire trucks, law enforcement vehicles, rescue helicopters and more.”

The event will be held at The Medical Center at Bowling Green parking lots between 4th Street and 5th streets.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobcats spotted in Bowling Green near Greenwood High School
Family of bobcats seen near Greenwood High School
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
WBKO's Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night 10-27-23: Regular Season Finale
Demand for electric vehicles is not what Ford expected it to be and the giant automaker is...
Ford taps brakes on Blue Oval SK battery plant
Programs range from financial and digital literacy to behavioral health and communication skills.
Goodwill’s ‘ASPIRE’ provides incarcerated individuals with career training

Latest News

A school bus operated by Barren County Schools.
Barren County Schools announces various Veterans Day programs
A Nashville musician was recently awarded ‘Artist of the Year’ under 18 by the Grand Ole Opry.
Nashville Singer/Songwriter wins Grand Ole Opry’s ‘Artist of the Year’ under 18
Blood donors who give anytime from Nov. 10-30 will receive an exclusive pair of these...
ARC: Get a pair of exclusive ‘Elf’ socks when donating blood in November
The candidates for state treasurer share their thoughts on the race ahead of Election Day.
Talking with the candidates for state treasurer