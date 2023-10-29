Medical Center EMS hosting ‘Hero Festival’ Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Med Center Health is hosting an afternoon where the community can get a glimpse into local emergency service agencies.

The event is the 11th annual, according to a news release from Med Center Health. The event is scheduled Sunday, Oct. 29 from 2-4 p.m.

“The trunk or treat event will feature local emergency service agencies (BGPD, BGFD & more) who will join Medical Center EMS in handing out candy and interacting with participants,” the news release said. “Children will have the chance to get an up-close look at ambulances, fire trucks, law enforcement vehicles, rescue helicopters and more.”

The event will be held at The Medical Center at Bowling Green parking lots between 4th Street and 5th streets.

