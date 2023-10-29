‘More than Pink Walk’ raises money for breast cancer research

Thousands of breast cancer survivors and their supporters gathered at Waterfront Park Saturday...
Thousands of breast cancer survivors and their supporters gathered at Waterfront Park Saturday for the Susan G. Komen ‘More than Pink’ Walk.(WAVE)
By Noelle Friel
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of breast cancer survivors and their supporters gathered at Waterfront Park Saturday for the Susan G. Komen ‘More than Pink’ Walk.

The annual event raises funds for breast cancer research and patient support services.

The Susan G. Komen organization is a global nonprofit that fights the disease on multiple fronts. The organization not only raises money for research, but also drives public policy initiatives, helps improve access to high-quality care, and offers direct patient support.

The walk gives those who have been touched by the disease a chance to remember loved ones lost to breast cancer and celebrate survivors.

“It’s good to see you’re not alone, and it gives you strength I think to know that there’s hope for you,” said Dorothy Caplinger, a survivor of eight years who was diagnosed early thanks to a routine mammogram.

“It’s really great because I have a lovely support team, everyone’s here, my family’s here,” said two-time breast cancer survivor and two-time ovarian cancer survivor Brandy Hawkins. “It’s also fun because you get to support so many women that are going through the exact same thing.”

Since it began in 1982, the Susan G. Komen organization has invested nearly $3.6 billion in research, community health outreach, advocacy and programs in more than 60 countries.

To learn more about the organization and how you can support its mission, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobcats spotted in Bowling Green near Greenwood High School
Family of bobcats seen near Greenwood High School
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Demand for electric vehicles is not what Ford expected it to be and the giant automaker is...
Ford taps brakes on Blue Oval SK battery plant
WBKO's Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night 10-27-23: Regular Season Finale
Programs range from financial and digital literacy to behavioral health and communication skills.
Goodwill’s ‘ASPIRE’ provides incarcerated individuals with career training

Latest News

The event will be on November 16th from 5 to 7 p.m.
Bowling Green Police Department to host open house Nov. 16
Matt Davis, a police officer with the Bowling Green Police Department, was shot while...
Back Up The Blue Benefit Concert to support BGPD Officer Matt Davis
At Graves Gilbert Clinic, patients have more than likely been greeted by Jerry Henderson.
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Jerry Henderson
The third Annual ‘Hooves & Harvest Festival will take place Saturday at the WKU L.D. Brown Ag...
3rd Annual ‘Hooves & Harvest’ Festival taking place Saturday
The donation came from the McDonalds' Fries for Supplies initiative.
Local McDonald’s owners contribute $5,000 check donation to Stuff the Bus Foundation of SOKY