Nashville Singer/Songwriter wins Grand Ole Opry’s ‘Artist of the Year’ under 18

By Mason Fletcher
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Nashville musician was recently awarded ‘Artist of the Year’ under 18 by the Grand Ole Opry.

Cara Bishop is a rising star in the music industry - receiving 8 Grand Ole Opry award nominations in just the last 2 years.

She took home the under 18 “Artist of the Year’ award last week, beating out over 50,000 artists. Music isn’t new to Cara though, it’s something she has been doing her whole life.

“I just grew up with music and always loved listening to it,” said Cara Bishop. “My grandma, she sang, and her whole family does music. They’re really musically inclined. They would tell me stories about getting together and having food and singing for fun.”

Cara’s grandma was always her biggest supporter in her music and is a big reason why Cara wants to sing.

When she passed, it gave Cara even more passion for her music, wanting to do it for her grandma.

“Ever since I was little, before I did anything professionally, she always would ask me to sing at family get togethers for her,” said Bishop. “She gave me the confidence to sing around other people. She was always super supportive so when we had the loss it was really tough on me.”

As Cara’s success continues to grow more and more, she has some stages in mind that she would like to cross off the list of performing there.

“I’ve really been wanting to go back to the Bluebird Cafe,” Bishop added. “Want to get back into the Listening Room Cafe. Bigger goals though, probably the Grand Ole Opry. That’s where I went to get my award, but I haven’t sung there yet.”

Cara’s music is available everywhere you find music.

For live show dates, visit her Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobcats spotted in Bowling Green near Greenwood High School
Family of bobcats seen near Greenwood High School
Accident
Two flown to hospital following crash on I-65
Demand for electric vehicles is not what Ford expected it to be and the giant automaker is...
Ford taps brakes on Blue Oval SK battery plant
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The Barren County Government Center in downtown Glasgow houses offices, including the Barren...
Barren County addresses changes to 2023 property tax bills

Latest News

Blood donors who give anytime from Nov. 10-30 will receive an exclusive pair of these...
ARC: Get a pair of exclusive ‘Elf’ socks when donating blood in November
The candidates for state treasurer share their thoughts on the race ahead of Election Day.
Talking with the candidates for state treasurer
With its rich history, comes tales of the supernatural. Some visitors to the park say that...
Hometown Hauntings: Mammoth Cave's natural and supernatural wonders
Demand for electric vehicles is not what Ford expected it to be and the giant automaker is...
Ford taps brakes on Blue Oval SK battery plant