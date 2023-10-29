Nashville Singer/Songwriter wins Grand Ole Opry’s ‘Artist of the Year’ under 18

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Nashville musician was recently awarded ‘Artist of the Year’ under 18 by the Grand Ole Opry.

Cara Bishop is a rising star in the music industry - receiving 8 Grand Ole Opry award nominations in just the last 2 years.

She took home the under 18 “Artist of the Year’ award last week, beating out over 50,000 artists. Music isn’t new to Cara though, it’s something she has been doing her whole life.

“I just grew up with music and always loved listening to it,” said Cara Bishop. “My grandma, she sang, and her whole family does music. They’re really musically inclined. They would tell me stories about getting together and having food and singing for fun.”

Cara’s grandma was always her biggest supporter in her music and is a big reason why Cara wants to sing.

When she passed, it gave Cara even more passion for her music, wanting to do it for her grandma.

“Ever since I was little, before I did anything professionally, she always would ask me to sing at family get togethers for her,” said Bishop. “She gave me the confidence to sing around other people. She was always super supportive so when we had the loss it was really tough on me.”

As Cara’s success continues to grow more and more, she has some stages in mind that she would like to cross off the list of performing there.

“I’ve really been wanting to go back to the Bluebird Cafe,” Bishop added. “Want to get back into the Listening Room Cafe. Bigger goals though, probably the Grand Ole Opry. That’s where I went to get my award, but I haven’t sung there yet.”

Cara’s music is available everywhere you find music.

For live show dates, visit her Facebook.

