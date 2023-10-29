Sharp temperature decline come Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Highs were just 5° below a record high temperature for today before rain and cooler temps are starting to envelope the viewing area this Saturday evening.

Highs will go from the 60s to the 40s!

Right now, a stationary front is parked right over our region, which will provide ample opportunities for rain. Cooler temperatures will arrive after the frontal boundary sweeps through our region. High temperatures on Monday are only expected to reach into the upper 40s, with low temperatures dipping into the 20s by the evening. Halloween will be sunny but chilly with highs only rising into the upper 40s and lows in the 20s by the evening. Trick-or-Treaters will want to bundle up if they’re headed out!

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.