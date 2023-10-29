Sharp temperature decline come Monday

Highs will go from the 60s to the 40s!
By Dana Money
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Highs were just 5° below a record high temperature for today before rain and cooler temps are starting to envelope the viewing area this Saturday evening.

Highs will go from the 60s to the 40s!

Right now, a stationary front is parked right over our region, which will provide ample opportunities for rain. Cooler temperatures will arrive after the frontal boundary sweeps through our region. High temperatures on Monday are only expected to reach into the upper 40s, with low temperatures dipping into the 20s by the evening. Halloween will be sunny but chilly with highs only rising into the upper 40s and lows in the 20s by the evening. Trick-or-Treaters will want to bundle up if they’re headed out!

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobcats spotted in Bowling Green near Greenwood High School
Family of bobcats seen near Greenwood High School
Accident
Two flown to hospital following crash on I-65
Demand for electric vehicles is not what Ford expected it to be and the giant automaker is...
Ford taps brakes on Blue Oval SK battery plant
The Barren County Government Center in downtown Glasgow houses offices, including the Barren...
Barren County addresses changes to 2023 property tax bills
Christian Martin was convicted of killing his Christian County neighbors in 2015.
Kentucky Supreme Court upholds triple murder convictions of former pilot

Latest News

Highs will go from the 60s to the 40s!
Sharp temperature decline come Monday
Wet weather is likely over the next couple of days
Unsettled this weekend, colder next week
Cloudy with a few showers today!
Cloudy with a few showers today!
Cloudy with a few showers today!
Cloudy with a few showers today!