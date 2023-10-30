Barren County prepares for upcoming general election

Barren County voting precincts span 25 locations across the county. Voters no longer use them, however. Instead, they use voting centers like much of the rest of Kentucky.(WBKO)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – The Kentucky Secretary of State’s office reports voter registration has surged over the last month, a sign that more Kentuckians may be heading to the polls for this year’s general election.

Kentucky’s gubernatorial race is drawing national attention as incumbent Democratic Governor Andy Beshear and incumbent Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron compete for the governor’s seat. The attention is also drawing the attention of local voters.

“This governor’s race is really pushing folks across the state to get out and vote, and I encourage them to get out and vote,” said Helena Birdwell, Barren County’s county clerk.

In addition to the much-watched governor’s race, changes to voting procedures has kept the secretary of state’s office and local clerks busy since 2020. The pandemic caused delays in voting, changes to how votes are cast and a reduction in places to vote.

Kentucky legislators passed laws in 2021, which reformed Kentucky’s elections law in a major way. One of the significant changes required six days of in-person absentee voting before early voting begins.

“We also have lots of voters that are really happy with the three days of early voting, which was a change in the in the legislation,” Birdwell said. “They love going out there and voting at the UK Extension Office because it’s great parking and it’s extremely accessible for our voters that need wheelchairs and walkers.”

Early no-excuse voting begins in Kentucky Thursday, Nov. 2 and goes through Saturday, Nov. 4. County clerks offices across the state host early voting at various locations.

Barren County formerly had 25 places voters marked and submitted ballots on Election Day. While those precincts still exist on paper, voting centers are in place as the actual places voters submit ballots.

Nine places are in use this fall in Barren County: Austin Tracy Volunteer Fire Department, Barren County High School gym, Beckton Community Center, Cave City Convention Center, Glasgow Middle School, Haywood Volunteer Fire Department, Hiseville Elementary, Park City Lions Club and Temple Hill Elementary.

While confusing for many at first, Birdwell said many voters like voting centers since they can vote at any one location regardless of where they live. Additionally, staffing polling locations is easier since there are fewer voting locations.

“It’s a process and we really want to continue reaching out and finding the next generation to come in and help us work on Election Day,” Birdwell said.

Any person interested in serving as a poll worker on Election Day in Barren County can contact the clerk’s office at (270) 651-3783. Poll workers are paid.

For information about where to vote in your county, click here.

