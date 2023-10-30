Bowling Green man accused of murder, abuse of a corpse pleads not guilty

He is due back in court for a pre-trial conference on Feb. 26.
By Derek Parham
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man accused of murdering and sexually assaulting his girlfriend in August appeared for his arraignment at the Warren County Justice Center Monday morning, pleading not guilty to all charges.

RELATED: Preliminary hearing held for Winners Circle murderer, set to appear before grand jury

David Profitt, 25, is accused of strangling his girlfriend Alexandra Hemmann, 22, to death on Aug. 4.

According to Profitt’s confession, he then sexually assaulted Hemmann’s body, stole her cell phone and vehicle, and left her body in their shared apartment on Winners Circle in Bowling Green.

For the next eight days, Profitt used Hemmann’s cell phone to maintain contact with her friends via Snapchat messages. Posing as Hemmann, he claimed that she was caring for Profitt after a surgery at Vanderbilt and was unable to see them in person.

On Aug. 12, Hemmann’s friends requested a welfare check at the couple’s apartment. There, officers discovered Hemmann’s remains.

Profitt was apprehended at a Top Golf in Fishers, Indiana.

RELATED: Indictments returned in Winners Circle murder case

At his arraignment, Profitt pled not guilty to the charges of murder, strangulation, three counts of forgery, abuse of a corpse, theft of property over $1,000 and persistent felony offender.

He is now due in court for a pretrial conference on Feb. 26, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobcats spotted in Bowling Green near Greenwood High School
Family of bobcats seen near Greenwood High School
Cara Bishop is a rising star in the music industry - receiving 8 Josie Music Award nominations...
Nashville Singer/Songwriter wins Josie Music Awards “Artist of the Year under 18″
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The Kentucky High School Soccer Coaches Association has released its boys and girls All-State...
KHSAA releases its All-State soccer teams for the 2023 season
A UK student was killed overseas during a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea.
Family honors UK student one year after her death

Latest News

Barren County voting precincts span 25 locations across the county. Voters no longer use them,...
Barren County prepares for upcoming general election
He is due back in court for a pre-trial conference on Feb. 26.
Bowling Green man accused of murder; abuse of a corpse pleads not guilty
Gary R Rowe
Kentucky State Police searching for escaped inmate in Madison County
Mammoth Cave National Park seeking comments on obsolete seasonal housing.
Mammoth Cave National Park seeking public comments on Environmental Assessment to replace seasonal housing