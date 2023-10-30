Bowling Green man accused of murder; abuse of a corpse pleads not guilty

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man accused of murdering and sexually assaulting his girlfriend in August appeared for his arraignment at the Warren County Justice Center Monday morning, pleading not guilty to all charges.

David Profitt, 25, is accused of strangling his girlfriend Alexandra Hemmann, 22, to death on Aug. 4.

According to Profitt’s confession, he then sexually assaulted Hemmann’s body, stole her cell phone and vehicle, and left her body in their shared apartment on Winners Circle in Bowling Green.

For the next eight days, Profitt used Hemmann’s cell phone to maintain contact with her friends via Snapchat messages. Posing as Hemmann, he claimed that she was caring for Profitt after a surgery at Vanderbilt and was unable to see them in person.

On Aug. 12, Hemmann’s friends requested a welfare check at the couple’s apartment. There, officers discovered Hemmann’s remains.

Profitt was apprehended at a Top Golf in Fishers, Indiana.

At his arraignment, Profitt pled not guilty to the charges of murder, strangulation, three counts of forgery, abuse of a corpse, theft of property over $1,000 and persistent felony offender.

He is now due in court for a pretrial conference on Feb. 26, 2024.

