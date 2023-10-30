Glasgow Police catch suspected burglar fleeing the scene

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested in Glasgow after running from a business police said he tried to enter.

On Oct. 18, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Shoopman’s Towing in reference to a burglary complaint.

Upon arrival, Officers discovered that the fence around the lot had been cut and located a male subject running away from the scene before being apprehended after a short distance.

The subject was identified as Joseph Dearmond Jr. from Bowling Green.

Dearmond Jr. was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Burglary Tools, Burglary 3rd, Fleeing Or Evading Police 2nd (On Foot), Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree.

