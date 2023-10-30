Cold rain Monday, freezing temperatures likely Monday night

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We have a new daily record rainfall for October 29th at the BWG airport, and that will continue to grow as we head into Sunday night. Showers will continue through most of Monday morning before we dry out and see COLD temperatures on the backside!

Rain early, then turning dry (WBKO)

Highs will only make it into the 40s for our Monday with much colder temperatures to arrive Monday night. Low temperatures will dip into the 20s by Monday night, this will ultimately bring a freezing end to the growing season to our region. A Freeze Watch is in effect for all of the WBKO viewing area Monday night into Tuesday morning, it is likely we will see a Freeze Warning issued ahead of the cold temperatures.

Monday into Tuesday (WBKO)

Halloween will be chilly, but sunny and dry! A few frosty mornings will be present over the next few days before afternoon sun melts it all away. Temperatures will gradually rebound back to normal with highs back in the 60s by late week. Let soup season begin!!

Trick or Treat (WBKO)

