BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers will continue through most of our morning before we dry out this afternoon and see COLD temperatures on the backside!

Cold and rainy start to the work week! (wbko)

Highs will only make it into the 40s for our Monday with much colder temperatures to arrive Monday night. Low temperatures will dip into the 20s by Monday night, this will ultimately bring a freezing end to the growing season to our region. A Freeze Watch is in effect for all of the WBKO viewing area Monday night into Tuesday morning, it is likely we will see a Freeze Warning issued ahead of the cold temperatures.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.