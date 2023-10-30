Cold and rainy start to the work week!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers will continue through most of our morning before we dry out this afternoon and see COLD temperatures on the backside!

Cold and rainy start to the work week!
Cold and rainy start to the work week!(wbko)

Highs will only make it into the 40s for our Monday with much colder temperatures to arrive Monday night. Low temperatures will dip into the 20s by Monday night, this will ultimately bring a freezing end to the growing season to our region. A Freeze Watch is in effect for all of the WBKO viewing area Monday night into Tuesday morning, it is likely we will see a Freeze Warning issued ahead of the cold temperatures.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobcats spotted in Bowling Green near Greenwood High School
Family of bobcats seen near Greenwood High School
A Nashville musician was recently awarded ‘Artist of the Year’ under 18 by the Grand Ole Opry.
Nashville Singer/Songwriter wins Grand Ole Opry’s ‘Artist of the Year’ under 18
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The Kentucky High School Soccer Coaches Association has released its boys and girls All-State...
KHSAA releases its All-State soccer teams for the 2023 season
A UK student was killed overseas during a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea.
Family honors UK student one year after her death

Latest News

Monday into Tuesday
Cold rain Monday, freezing temperatures likely Monday night
Highs will go from the 60s to the 40s!
Sharp temperature decline come Monday
Highs will go from the 60s to the 40s!
Sharp temperature decline come Monday
Wet weather is likely over the next couple of days
Unsettled this weekend, colder next week